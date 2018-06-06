InZinc Extends West Desert High-Grade Mineralization to the West

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSX-V:IZN) (the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from the first drill hole, WD18-01, of the ongoing drill program at the 100% owned West Desert project in western Utah. WD18-01 was drilled to explore an untested area on the western edge of the Main Zone of the WD deposit.

Highlights

Thick interval of 50.6 ft of 6.28% Zn, 0.4% Cu, 66.8 g/tonne (g/t) Indium (In) at significantly higher grade than 2014 resource average in a previously un-drilled area

Significant copper interval with 15.0 ft of 2.1% Cu, also in a previously un-drilled area

Shallow high-grade intercept of 6.6 ft of 11.77% Zn, 0.5% Cu, 72.6 g/t In

Improved potential for shallow zinc-copper-indium tonnage immediately west of WD18-01

Significant widths of indium mineralization at higher grades 50.6 ft of 66.8 g/t In, 30 ft of 183.9 g/t In and 10ft of 272.7 g/t In — higher than the 2014 resource of about 30 g/t In

Earlier this year, Indium was declared one of the 23 critical elements by the US government

“With an aggregate of over 100 feet of mineralization intersected in our first hole, we are very pleased with these results. Our goal was to assess the potential for higher grade zinc and the presence of indium in the shallower western portion of the deposit. In both cases the objective was met with success leaving us with significant room for expansion further to the west,” commented Wayne Hubert, CEO of InZinc.

Next Steps

Drilling continues at the site with holes to the east and proximal to the past-producing Utah silver mine. InZinc is exploring for both silver-rich and copper-rich zinc mineralization that was intersected in historical drill hole CC-43, located below the Utah mine. Currently, the Company is drilling a deep hole 650 metres to the east of the existing resource and is currently at approximately at 2400 feet downhole of a planned 3300 foot hole. InZinc will release the results of this hole when assays become available.

WD18-01. Drill Results. WD Drill

Hole From

(ft) To

(ft) Interval

(ft) Zn

(%) Cu

(%) Indium

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Zone 18-01** 260.4 267.0 6.6 11.77 0.5 72.6 0.27 1.9 Main-oxide 18-01* 487.0 502.0 15.0 0.02 2.1 21.1 0.44 9.8 Main-sulphide includes: 487.0 492.0 5.0 0.03 4.9 23.9 1.01 17.8 18-01* 732.5 742.5 10.0 0.05 2.0 57.1 0.80 9.0 Main-sulphide 18-01** 777.5 787.5 10.0 6.35 0.2 95.1 0.08 2.8 Main-sulphide 18-01+ 969.0 999.0 30.0 2.53 0.8 183.9 0.26 4.5 Main-sulphide includes:* 969.0 974.0 5.0 0.04 2.7 135.2 1.09 14.4 18-01** 984.0 994.0 10.0 5.89 0.5 272.7 0.10 4.3 Main-sulphide 18-01** 1069.5 1120.1 50.6 6.28 0.4 66.8 0.14 14.1 Main-sulphide Note: True width estimated at 80 to 100% of drilled interval. **5% Zn cut-off applied. * 2% Cu cut-off applied. +100 ppm

Indium cut-off applied. HQ diameter core with imperial rods utilized.



West Desert – 2014 Underground Resource Cut-off

($GMV/t) Category Tonnage

(Mt) Zn

(%) Zn

(Mlbs) Cu

(%) Cu

(Mlbs) In

(g/t) In

(t) Magnetite

(%) Magnetite

(Mt) 50 Indicated 13.0 2.16 691.3 0.23 65.1 33 433 48 6.2 50 Inferred 46.0 1.76 1,781.0 0.22 224.6 24 1,102 48 22.0

April 2014: base cases at GMV cutoff = $50; US$; ZnEq based on 100% recovery and Zn=$1/lb, Cu=$3/lb, Magnetite=$115/t, and In=$600/kg

About InZinc

InZinc is focused on growth in zinc through exploration and expansion of the advanced stage West Desert project (100%) in Utah and exploration of the early stage Indy project (100% option) in British Columbia. West Desert has a large underground resource open for expansion and has district scale exploration potential. A West Desert preliminary economic assessment completed in 2014 forecasted 1.6 billion pounds of zinc production over 15 years.

Indy comprises both near surface exploration targets and regional discovery potential. Both zinc projects are well located with easy access and existing infrastructure.

Qualified Person

Alan J Morris, MSc., CPG. a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release. Some technical content contained in this news release is based in part on historical reports. The Qualified Person is not responsible for the accuracy or the content of the historical reports.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drill core was collected from the drill site and delivered to the InZinc West Desert camp by the drill contractor or InZinc geologic contract staff. The core was photographed, logged, and intervals selected for sampling. Core samples were split using a diamond saw on site with one-half of the core submitted for assay and the other half stored in wooden core boxes on site. Bagged, sawn core was placed in plastic burlap bags (“rice bags”) and secured on pallets. The pallets for this hole were delivered to an expeditor in Delta, Utah where they were collected by a shipping company for shipment to MS Analytical Services in Langley, B.C., Canada for analysis. Samples were prepared by MS Analytical and analyzed by ICP-OES, ICP-MS, and fire assay methods. In addition to the in-house QA/QC procedures, InZinc inserted a standard, blank, or preparation duplicate every tenth sample. Results from the QA/QC samples were within industry norms.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s next shareholder meeting. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plan, design, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, performance, or actions and that actual results and actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

The PEA (2014) was prepared by Mine Development Associates with contributions from International Metallurgical and Environmental Inc. in accordance with the definitions in Canadian National Instrument 43-101. All dollar amounts are US currency. The PEA is considered preliminary in nature. It includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Long-term metal prices used in the study included zinc at $1/lb, copper at $3/lb, iron ore at $105/t (62% Fe, CFR-Tianjin), gold at $1,300/oz and silver at $21/oz. The technical report is entitled “Technical Report on the West Desert Zinc-Copper-Indium-Magnetite Project - Preliminary Economic Assessment - Juab County, Utah” and is available both at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.inzincmining.com.

