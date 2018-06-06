Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Cornerstone Metals Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel

06.06.2018  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / Cornerstone Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CCC) (OTCQB: CCCCF) (FSE: 1PY) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto, Canada.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on June 21st. Registration will begin on Thursday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the "Registration" button

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com/toronto)

PLATINUM SPONSOR

Proactive Investors

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com/toronto

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Cornerstone Metals Inc.


Mineninfo

Cornerstone Metals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.cornerstonemetals.ca


