The first ten drill holes of 2018 intersect gold mineralization at Cheechoo
|
Dominique Doucet, President of Sirios, states: "The results from recent drill holes allow us to progress rapidly in our understanding and modelling of the Cheechoo gold mineralization. We are all very encouraged and enthusiastic when the results allow us to develop a section such as drill holes #140, 142 and 98. We can see on this section consistent gold grades over an impressive area."
The NQ drill holes #141 to 150 totalled 2,829 metres. Significant assay results for these drill holes are detailed in the table below. Assay results are pending for 48 additional drill holes (#151 to 198) completed on Cheechoo in 2018.
|SIGNIFICANT ASSAY RESULTS
PROJECT CHEECHOO – WINTER 2018
|SOUTH-EAST EXTENSION AREA
|Drill hole
|From
|To
|Length*
|Au (g/t)
|CH18-
|142
|97.4
|105.8
|8.4
|0.9
|187.0
|264.5
|77.5
|0.8
|incl. 216.6
|217.4
|0.8
|16.5
|304.0
|311.0
|7.0
|4.0
|incl. 305.0
|305.8
|0.8
|27.6
|144
|59.0
|177.1
|118.1
|0.6
|incl. 67.0
|67.8
|0.8
|22.7
|incl. 159.3
|160.1
|0.8
|27.9
|351.0
|352.0
|1.0
|23.4
|72.0
|138.0
|66.0
|1.0
|incl. 72.0
|102.1
|30.1
|1.7
|146
|incl. 97.2
|98.0
|0.8
|38.1
|122.4
|138.0
|15.6
|0.7
|149
|69.0
|81.0
|12.0
|0.5
|*Interval along the hole, True width unknown
|NORTH-WEST EXTENSION AREA
|Drill hole
|From
|To
|Length*
|Au (g/t)
|CH18-
|141
|28.0
|61.5
|33.5
|0.4
|132.5
|144.5
|12.0
|0.7
|143
|5.6
|31.3
|25.7
|0.5
|145
|116.0
|196.5
|80.5
|0.7
|147
|14.6
|44.5
|29.9
|0.4
|148
|20.6
|30.0
|9.4
|0.5
|102.0
|122.5
|20.5
|0.5
|164.0
|175.2
|11.2
|1.3
|150
|40.5
|51.1
|10.6
|0.6
|71.0
|78.5
|7.5
|0.7
|*Interval along the hole, True width unknown
Note that the composites presented on the drill sections were recalculated while taking in consideration the limits of the gold envelope and may differ from composites previously published, such as drill hole CH17-98 with 0.9 g/t Au over 246.7 m.
The 2018 drilling campaign, with 58 drill holes totalling 15,720 metres, was finished on May 21st with the completion of drill hole #198. The systematic coverage of the central gold area, measuring approximately 500 metres by 500 metres, was completed at a drill spacing of 50 metres.
Maps accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d5ed14f-d7cc-4cae-b662-564aa487a10e
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/877c3dcc-f7ff-421e-8f3d-1a8fb1dd3a7c
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5c1fb96-6c41-4f59-aefe-bdce2a3ff6b0
A table of collar coordinates is available at the following link:
http://sirios.com/files/BD-Coordinates-Drilled-20180606.pdf
Sirios’s 100% owned Cheechoo property is located at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Goldcorp’s Éléonore gold mine.
Assay quality control
All NQ drill core was described by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The drill core was then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and certified reference standards to the core sample sequence. The samples were assayed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boulé. Samples assaying more than 2 g/t, as well as drill core samples with visible gold, were assayed by fire assay with metallic sieve based on a 1 kg sample.
Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo., and Nicole Gauthier, MSc., Geo, Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, have prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewing the final text.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information, contact:
Dominique Doucet, Eng., President, CEO ddoucet@sirios.com
Nicole Gauthier, Exploration Manager, ngauthier@sirios.com
Tel.: (514) 510-7961