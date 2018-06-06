Nortec Minerals strengthens Tomboko Technical Team

Vancouver, June 6, 2018 - Nortec Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Nortec") (TSXV: NVT) - is pleased to announce that Dr. Serigne Dieng Ph.D., M.Sc., AusIMM, has joined the Company's technical team as Senior Consulting Geologist to provide exploration services in connection with the Company's earn-in joint venture of the Tomboko Project and other holdings in North-eastern Guinea, West Africa. He has over 20 years' experience in geological and structural interpretation, modelling and target generation of various types of deposits in West Africa and Canada.

Dr. Dieng received his Ph.D. in Structural Geology, Exploration Geochemistry and Ore Deposit Genesis from Queens University, Kingston, Ontario. He is a registered professional geoscientist in accordance with NI 43-101 and JORC standards. Dr. Dieng will be reviewing and compiling all the diamond core, RAB and trench sampling data and results received to date. He will also carry out structural analysis and interpretation to define targets for future work programs. He is well-versed with the Tomboko, Kouroussa and Badamako projects having worked on the permits from January 2012 to October 2014.

Serigne said: "I am pleased to be joining the Tomboko Project team and to be leading the exploration programs and potential future development on their Guinea project portfolio. I have extensive experience in the discovery of the Tomboko, Kouroussa and Badamako large gold targets and other deposits in North-eastern Guinea and I'm confident in the Company's ability to develop their projects to the next level."

Mohan Vulimiri, Chairman and CEO said: "We are pleased to have Serigne joining our Tomboko team and leading the target definition and potential future development of our Guinea Projects."

Other News

Further to the Company's press release dated February 26, 2018, announcing the closing of the Private Placement, Nortec announces an additional subscription agreement of 180,000 shares for proceeds of $19,800. Private placement funds raised totals $1,006,329.95 consisting of 9,148,454 units at a subscription price of $0.11. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") to acquire one additional common share for a period of two years at an exercise price of $0.24 per share.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Nortec earned a 51% interest in the Tomboko project and is earning an 80% interest in The Golden Rule Limited's other holdings in Diguifara, Badamako and Kouroussa permits in Northeastern Guinea, West Africa. The Tom 1, Tom 2 and Tom 3 targets are located in the Tomboko Permit where Phase I drill returned results of up to nine metres of 2.74g gold.

The Company also has a 20% interest in the Tammela Lithium and Gold Project in South-West Finland. Sunstone has completed more than 3,000 meters diamond drilling on the Kietyonmaki Lithium prospect and the Satulinmaki and Riukka gold prospects that comprise the Tammela Project.



Detailed information on the Company's projects have been posted on the Company's website www.nortecminerals.com.





