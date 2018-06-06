Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 1, Five Métis Locals and Teck Sign Frontier Project Agreements

06.06.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 1, five Métis locals and Teck Resources Ltd. (“Teck”) today announced the signing of participation agreements for Teck’s proposed Frontier oil sands project.


The agreements include the following Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 1 locals located in the area of the proposed Frontier Project:

  • Métis Local #1949 Owl River
  • Métis Local #780 Willow Lake (Anzac)
  • Métis Local #2002 Buffalo Lake
  • Métis Local #2010 Athabasca Landing
  • Métis Local #193 Conklin

The agreements create opportunities for ongoing, meaningful engagement, timely communication and identify a number of economic benefits for the five Métis Locals as well as enhancing resources for Region 1 to support programming and administrative capacity. It also sets out a framework for items such as traditional land use and environmental stewardship related to the project. The agreements also provide funding to support training and education for participating Métis Local members.

"Through these agreements, our members’ rights and interests are protected and recognized, and they will have an active role on environmental oversight in relation to the Frontier Project," said Diane Scoville, President, Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 1. "Teck has stepped forward with the most comprehensive engagement with Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 1 to date by a resource company with agreements now in place with all nine Métis Locals in our region. We look forward to working cooperatively together to further strengthen our communities."

"These agreements will help to advance the Frontier Project in a responsible, sustainable manner while creating important benefits for Métis Locals in the project area," said Kieron McFadyen, Senior Vice President, Energy, Teck. "Teck’s commitment to meaningful engagement is based on a fundamental respect for the Métis whose heritage, culture, and traditions are deeply connected to this region."

The agreements will be implemented through a joint Cooperative Implementation Committee, which will work collaboratively to support and implement:

  • Economic benefits to support the community’s Métis interests and rights
  • Contracting opportunities for Métis Local businesses
  • Education, training and employment opportunities, including scholarship opportunities
  • Consideration of traditional knowledge and traditional land use
  • Environmental stewardship planning and implementation

Teck has now signed agreements with 10 Indigenous groups within the Frontier Project area.

The Frontier Project is a proposed oil sands mine located about 110 kilometres north of Fort McMurray in northeastern Alberta. Frontier is currently moving through the joint provincial-federal regulatory review process. For more information, go to www.frontieroilsands.com.

About Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 1
Métis Nation of Alberta Region 1 covers an area from Highway 28 north to the Northwest Territories Border and from Athabasca to the Saskatchewan Border, and is part of the Métis Nation of Alberta governance structure which is divided into six regional areas. Each designated region has a regional council consisting of a President and Vice-President and representation of Métis locals from within the region.

About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 1 Media Contact:
Diane Scoville
President
780.623.3039
dscoville@metis.org

Teck Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Senior Communications Specialist, Teck
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Teck Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.teck.com


