La Victoria Project Update

TORONTO, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ELO) (FSE:P2Q) (“Eloro” or the “Corporation”) and its joint venture partner EHR Resources Limited, are pleased to announce that they are proceeding with a 4,000m diamond drilling program to test the Rufina and San Markito target areas on the La Victoria Au Property in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The drill permit for Rufina has been issued and Energold Drilling Peru S.A.C.SA has been recommissioned to undertake this work program commencing immediately.

Plan map of Rufina showing location of new target area and previous as well as planned drilling.



Cross Section of Rufina showing locations of DDH ERU-06 and new target area to be drilled.



Schematic geological cross section San Markito-Victoria-Victoria-Victoria South-Rufina showing remarkable 1.5km vertical extent of Au-bearing epithermal mineralization.





Previous drilling by Eloro at Rufina returned a number of encouraging gold intersections with best results of 3.46 g Au/t over 7.4m including 7.31 g Au/t over 3.4m and 2.73 g Au/t over 1.5m in Hole ERU-02 and 2.10 g Au/t over 4.5m including 4.31 g Au/t over 1.6m and 2.73 g Au/t over 1.5m in Hole ERU-04 (see Eloro’s January 16, 2018 press release).

A new silicified zone identified in deep hole ERU-06, which tested the potential depth extent of the Rufina veins system, has revealed a core silicified zone at the end of the hole. Results of ERU-06 are shown in Table 1. Additional follow-up geological surface mapping and sampling to the northeast of the recent drilling has identified a major new gold zone, Rufina Eastern, which is potentially the core of the epithermal gold system at Rufina (Figures 1 and 2). To date 117 channel samples have been taken over mineralized quartz veins in this target area of 250m by 150m as shown in Figure 1. Nearly three quarters of the samples have returned significant gold values (Table 2) over widths ranging from 0.05m to 1.60m with highlights as follows:

10 samples with >10 g Au/t over widths of 0.05m to 0.80m including 27.24 g Au/t over 0.80m, 29.02 g Au/t over 0.25m and 38.55 g Au/t over 0.15m

27 samples with >3-10 g Au/t over widths of 0.10-0.60m

47 samples with >1-3 g Au/t over widths of 0.10m to 1.60m

An initial 5-hole diamond drill program totalling 2,000m will now be undertaken within this new zone at Rufina as shown in Figure 1. The final drill permit for Rufina was issued on June 6, 2018. A drill contract has been signed with Energold Drilling Peru S.A.C .and a drill is being mobilized to site. All preparatory work for drilling including construction of access roads and drill platforms has been completed.

The San Markito target, which is located 2.7km north of Rufina, was previously mapped and sampled by Eloro in 2016 (see press release of December 14, 2016) and will be initially drill tested through a program of 6 diamond drill holes totalling 2,000m. Permitting for San Markito is in progress. The drilling will be undertaken over the extensive gold-silver mineralization within intrusive diorite and Chimu Formation sandstones. Mineralization in the area is very extensive occurring over a width of 500+m and a strike length of at least 2.5km. Further geological mapping and sampling over the entire target zone is also planned within the next few months.

Tom Larsen, CEO of Eloro commented: “We are continuing to advance our geological knowledge at La Victoria which has resulted in outlining a significant new target area at Rufina that will be drilled in this next phase program. Drilling will commence immediately, initially at Rufina, and then subsequently at San Markito.”

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Chief Technical Advisor for Eloro commented: “Epithermal gold mineralization at La Victoria extends from elevation 2700m at the end of deep hole ERU-06 up to 4200m elevation at San Markito, a remarkable 1.5km vertical extent (Figure 3). It is likely that there are multiple telescoping epithermal gold systems. We are focussing our efforts on finding the sweet spots in these systems where there is an opportunity to discover a significant gold deposit. We have multiple drill targets to follow-up and expect to add more as field work progresses.”

Table 1: Summary of Final Significant Drilling Results, Rufina Zone Hole From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Gold

(g/t) Description ERU-06 138.5 139.5 1.0 0.66 Hydrothermal breccia with py & po clasts and trace gn & cp 230.5 230.7 0.2 0.63 Quartz vein with boxworks of py & po 257.0 257.6 0.6 0.94 Fault zone, fragments of massive sulphide (mainly aspy), quartz veinlets 293.6 293.9 0.3 0.73 Quartz vein, ad in fractures, dissem aspy, massive sulphides, trace cp 426.0 427.5 1.5 0.54 Diorite with quartz, ad, py, aspy, cp veinlets & dissem py-aspy 615.3 616.4 1.1 0.59 Fault zone gouge & hydrothermal breccia with slate & diorite clasts ERU-07 4.0 5.7 1.7 0.63 Tectonic breccia, oxides in argillized diorite 51.2 52.2 1.0 0.95 Micaceous slate, py/aspy/quartz vein, fractures with Fe oxide. 135.7 137.7 2.0 0.81 Slate, py/po/ca veinlets in contact zone 188.7 189.7 1.0 0.54 Diorite silicified with veinlets quartz-py-po & late ca, 2/m. py-po disseminated 270.7 271.7 1.0 1.52 Diorite with veinlets quartz-aspy-py-po & late ca, py-po diss ERU-09A

Extension nsv Weakly altered diorite with no significant assay values

(i) Diamond drill core for all holes is NTW size = 56.23mm

(II) True width is equal to approximately 70%-75% of core length

(iii) Abbreviations: py=pyrite, aspy=arsenopyrite, ad = adularia, cp=chalcopyrite, po=pyrrhotite, gn=galena, ca=calcite, nsv = no significant values, dissem = disseminated

(iv) Hole ERU-09A Extension was drilled from 353.8m to 449.70m





Table 2: Summary of Significant Surface Sampling Results, Rufina Eastern Zone Target,

La Victoria Gold Project, as of May 15, 2018 Rufina Vein Samples - Au values ˃ 10 g/t Sample No. Easting Northing Elev m Au g/t Width m Description C001728 172782 9080085 3193 38.55 0.15 Qtz and mod. oxidized sulphides crustiform text. vein C001746 172750 9080160 3258 29.02 0.25 Qtz and strongly oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001788 172698 9080005 3136 27.24 0.80 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform texture vein C001779 172695 9080026 3154 25.01 0.05 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform texture vein C001778 172705 9080006 3138 19.50 0.40 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform texture vein C001743 172779 9080221 3300 18.84 0.20 Qtz moderately oxidized vein C001775 172778 9079974 3105 16.33 0.15 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform texture vein C001782 172702 9079987 3125 14.66 0.15 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform texture vein C001765 172706 9080031 3164 13.20 0.50 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform texture vein C001752 172754 9080168 3261 10.11 0.10 Qtz and mod.oxidized sulphides crustiform texture vein.





Table 2 (con’t) Rufina Vein Samples - Au values ˃3 to 10 g/t Sample No. Easting Northing Elev m Au g/t Width m Description C001786 172732 9079968 3104 8.47 0.20 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform texture vein C001715 172858 9080152 3209 8.25 0.15 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001777 172745 9079969 3097 6.32 0.08 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001757 172759 9080126 3234 6.27 0.10 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001703 172797 9080100 3188 5.95 0.20 Qtz & strongly FeOx vein C001789 172764 9079956 3094 5.83 0.20 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001762 172723 9080085 3226 5.79 0.15 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001768 172740 9080007 3132 4.98 0.20 Qtz and moderately oxidized sulphides crustiform texture vein C001702 172797 9080091 3183 4.92 0.10 Qtz & strongly FeOx vein C001758 172701 9080113 3247 4.45 0.10 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001751 172757 9080178 3266 4.34 0.10 Qtz moderately oxidized vein C001761 172733 9080085 3225 4.18 0.30 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001774 172772 9079989 3100 4.16 0.40 Qtz crust text vn w/sulph as patches and dissem, all weakly oxidized C001693 172814 9080127 3187 4.10 0.60 Qtz & mod oxidized sulphides crustiform texture vein C001755 172742 9080128 3247 4.06 0.50 Qtz & mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein in mod oxidized-argillized host rock 0.5 a 1m in width C001747 172765 9080174 3258 4.01 0.40 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001661 172825 9080044 3128 3.95 0.30 Qtz & sulphides (oxidized) crustiform texture vein C001773 172763 9079996 3106 3.83 0.15 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001759 172727 9080082 3222 3.71 0.25 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001718 172890 9080161 3194 3.54 0.10 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001725 172784 9080132 3216 3.48 0.25 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001684 172803 9080087 3174 3.39 0.50 Qtz vein w/abundant FeOx C001736 172800 9080196 3256 3.38 0.15 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001741 172785 9080182 3253 3.34 0.30 Qtz and mod oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001675 172838 9080092 3147 3.26 0.40 Qtz & mod oxidized massive sulph crustiform texture vein C001787 172717 9079999 3130 3.07 0.40 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein. C001664 172815 9080045 3135 3.04 0.15 Qtz crustiform vein with strongly oxidized sulphides.





Table 2 (con’t) Rufina Vein Samples - Au values ˃1 to 3 g/t Sample No. Easting Northing Elev m Au g/t Width m Description C001784 172702 9079956 3113 2.75 0.40 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein C001735 172793 9080190 3253 2.71 0.10 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein C001772 172760 9080007 3123 2.57 0.10 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein C001731 172747 9080046 3178 2.48 0.50 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein C001766 172748 9080031 3163 2.45 0.15 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein C001781 172668 9080025 3156 2.29 0.10 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein C001733 172761 9080065 3197 2.27 0.25 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein C001771 172750 9079997 3114 2.24 0.60 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein C001699 172801 9080141 3208 2.22 0.50 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein C001742 172783 9080199 3271 2.21 0.70 Qtz moderately oxidized vein C001662 172827 9080056 3129 2.12 0.35 Qtz & sulphides (oxidized) crustiform texture vein C001673 172801 9080070 3166 2.12 0.15 Qtz & moderately oxidized massive sulphides crustiform texture vein C001764 172735 9080065 3197 2.08 0.10 Qtz and moderately oxidized sulphides crustiform texture vein C001724 172794 9080168 3233 2.05 0.15 Qtz and moderately oxidized sulphides crustiform texture vein C001713 172840 9080128 3187 2.02 0.60 Qtz grayish vein w/ crustiform texture, fine diss py & aspy patches-veinlets C001685 172802 9080099 3182 1.96 0.25 Qtz vein w/moderate FeOx C001785 172702 9079929 3085 1.94 0.15 Qtz & moderately oxidized massive sulphides crustiform texture vein C001672 172808 9080069 3158 1.90 0.10 Qtz & moderately oxidized massive sulphides crustiform texture vein C001691 172816 9080127 3185 1.86 1.60 Qtz & weakly oxidized sulph crustiform text vein C001745 172743 9080176 3274 1.83 0.05 Qtz moderately oxidized vein C001734 172798 9080184 3246 1.75 0.10 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein C001681 172832 9080110 3164 1.72 0.80 Qtz & mod oxidized massive sulph crustiform texture vein C001706 172844 9080101 3152 1.71 0.15 Qtz & moderate FeOx vein C001737 172810 9080194 3254 1.70 0.20 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform text vein C001683 172802 9080079 3171 1.64 0.15 Qtz & strongly oxidized massive sulphides crustiform texture vein C001677 172825 9080092 3156 1.63 0.20 Qtz & moderately oxidized massive sulphides crustiform texture vein . C001729 172784 9080082 3190 1.62 0.15 Qtz strongly oxidized vein C001739 172782 9080180 3254 1.58 0.40 Qtz and moderately oxidized sulphides crustiform texture vein C001723 172792 9080153 3223 1.49 0.10 Qtz moderately oxidized vein C001721 172812 9080164 3222 1.44 0.10 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform texture vein C001711 172842 9080122 3177 1.42 0.15 Qtz & moderate FeOx vein C001783 172777 9080021 3140 1.41 1.00 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph vein crustiform texture vein





Table 2 (con’t) Rufina Vein Samples - Au values ˃1 to 3 g Au/t (con’t) Sample No. Easting Northing Elev m Au g/t Width m Description C001754 172765 9080162 3250 1.37 0.25 Qtz and moderately oxidized sulphides vein crustiform texture vein C001763 172721 9080066 3205 1.31 0.20 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform texture vein C001666 172821 9080066 3142 1.24 0.30 Qtz crustiform texture vein accompanied by strongly oxidized sulphides (<2cm) veinlets C001744 172749 9080176 3271 1.19 0.10 Qtz and str oxidized sulphides crustiform text vein C001669 172809 9080060 3149 1.19 0.10 Qtz crustiform texture vein. FeOx boxworks C001679 172828 9080103 3162 1.17 0.10 Qtz & strongly oxidized massive sulphides crustiform texture vein C001767 172753 9080021 3150 1.16 0.70 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform texture vein C001692 172815 9080127 3186 1.14 0.35 Qtz veinlets w/ FePx stockwork-1cm C001687 172810 9080118 3185 1.14 0.40 Qtz & mod oxidized sulph crustiform texture vein C001749 172763 9080175 3261 1.13 0.30 Qtz and mod oxidized sulph crustiform texture vein C001678 172830 9080100 3158 1.10 0.10 Qtz & mod oxidized massive sulph crustiform texture vein C001663 172827 9080065 3135 1.07 0.40 Qtz & sulphides (oxidized) crustiform texture vein C001676 172829 9080089 3150 1.05 0.40 Qtz & moderately oxidized massive sulphides crustiform texture vein C001686 172805 9080109 3185 1.03 0.10 Qtz vein w/ moderate FeOx C001704 172798 9080110 3192 1.03 0.10 Qtz strongly oxidized vein

Note: All samples are channel samples across the true width of the veins

Qtz = quartz, sulph = sulphides, mod = moderately, w/=with, FePy = iron pyrites, FeOx = Iron Oxides; py=pyrite, aspy=arsenopyrite, diss=disseminated





Table 3: Collar coordinates and Dip/Azimuth of the final drill holes reported Hole No. Target UTM Elev. Length Az Dip Status Easting Northing (i) Completed (i) (i) ERU-06 Rufina 172527 9080243 3358 616.4 60 -50 Assays Received ERU-07 Rufina 172660 9080325 3366 287.7 60 -50 Assays Received ERU-09A Ext Rufina 172349 9080038 3294 95.9 60 -50 Assays Received Totals 1000.0 (i) All measurements are in metres except Azimuth (Az) and Dip, which are measured in degrees.

Qualified Person

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person in the context of National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Samples were analysed for Au and Ag by fire assay and 31 element ICP analysis at SGS del Peru S.A.C. in Lima, Peru. In addition to the standard laboratory QA/QC procedures, Eloro employs a system of external blanks and standards.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.



Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Peru and Quebec. Eloro owns a 100% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick's Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Tahoe's La Arena Gold Mine. La Victoria consists of eight mining concessions and eight mining claims encompassing approximately 89 square kilometres. The property has good infrastructure with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,100 m to 4,200 m above sea level.

For further information please contact Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and C.E.O. of Eloro Resources Ltd., or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President of Eloro Resources Ltd. at (416) 868-9168.

