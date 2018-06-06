New Advisor

Vancouver, BC / June 6, 2018 - New Carolin Gold Corp. ("New Carolin" or the "Company") (TSX.V "LAD" and OTCBB "LADFF") is very pleased to announce that Mr. Frank Hogel has agreed to become an advisor to the Company.

Mr. Hogel holds a Master of Business Administration (FH) degree with a focus on Financial Management, Banking, International Business and Management and began his career with a London interdealer broker, GFI Group, involved in various forms of stocks, warrants and bonds. He has since developed a broad base of experience in global investments, where his expertise has been primarily focused on the structuring, initiation and completion of international convertible debenture financings. He also serves as an Asset Manager actively involved in the financial evaluation of companies and convertible debenture structuring. Of greatest interest to the Company is the fact that his background includes more than sixteen years of direct experience in the mining industry with Canadian resource companies where he has sat on numerous Boards of Directors and Advisory Boards. Mr. Hogel has international financing experience and has raised over $500 million during his career. He also brings with him the ability to analyze expansion and acquisition opportunities. Presently, Mr. Hogel, serves as the Chief Executive Officer at Peter Beck Performance Fonds GbR. and is a Member of the Advisory Board of Concept Capital Management Ltd..

Kenneth Holmes, President of the Company said "...we are very pleased to have been able to have Mr Hogel join our team as an advisor to the Company. We believe that we have a world class project and that it deserves world class treatment. Mr Hogel's experience clearly puts him in that category.

New Carolin Gold is a Canadian-based junior company focused on the exploration, evaluation and development of our 100% owned property consisting of 144 square kilometers of contiguous mineral claims and crown grants, collectively known as the "Ladner Gold Project" (Project). The Project is located near Hope, BC in the prospective and under-explored Coquihalla Gold Belt, which is host to several historic small gold producers including the Carolin Mine, Emancipation Mine and Pipestem Mine, and numerous gold prospects.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.newcarolingold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Kenneth R. Holmes"

President

Phone: (778) 379-1275

Toll Free: 1(855) 891-9185

E-mail: ceo@newcarolingold.com

Web site: www.newcarolingold.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this press release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.