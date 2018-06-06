Harte Gold Announces Filing of Technical Report for the Sugar Zone Project

TORONTO, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:HRT) (OTC:HRTFF) (Frankfurt:H4O) is pleased to announce the filing of a Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment (the “Report”) for its wholly owned Sugar Zone Project entitled “Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Sugar Zone Gold Property, Sault Ste. Marie Mining Division, Ontario”. The Report, dated June 6, 2018, with an effective date of March 31, 2018, was prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and is available on the Company’s website at www.hartegold.com and under the company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



The Report was prepared by Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng., of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., both of whom are “qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101 and supports the scientific and technical disclosure in the Company’s press release dated May 3, 2018.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone Property where it has recently completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample at the Sugar Zone Deposit and mined 30,000 tonnes under its Phase I Commercial Production Permit. The Sugar Zone Property is located 80 kilometres east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. Using a 3 g/t Au cut-off, the Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 15, 2018 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,607,000 tonnes grading 8.52 g/t Au for 714,200 ounces of contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 3,590,000 tonnes, grading 6.59 g/t Au for 760,800 ounces of contained gold. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, east of Timmins, Ontario, and adjacent to the Holloway Gold Mine.

For further information, please contact: Stephen G. Roman Shawn Howarth President and CEO Vice President, Corporate Development Tel: 416-368-0999 Tel: 416-368-0999 Email: sgr@hartegold.com E-mail: sh@hartegold.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

