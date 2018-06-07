Itafos Announces Closing of US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement

TORONTO, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos (TSX VENTURE:IFOS) announced today that it has closed its previously announced US$165 million secured term loan facility. Parties to the facility include Itafos, as the borrower, its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Itafos Brazil Holdings, Itafos International Holdings Cooperatie UA, Itafos Ltd., Itafos II LP and Itafos Conda Holdings, as the guarantors (collectively, the Guarantors), CL Fertilizers Holding LLC (formerly known as Zaff LLC) (CLF), funds managed by BlackRock Financial Management Inc. and its affiliates, and a syndicate of other lenders, as the lenders (collectively, the Lenders), and Cortland Capital Market Services LLC, as the administrative agent (the Agreement).



On closing, certain outstanding unsecured promissory notes of Itafos in the aggregate principal amount of US$89,961,951, together with all interest accrued thereon, were deemed to have been converted into loans constituting part of the Agreement and/or prepaid, in whole or in part. The net proceeds of the US$165 million secured term loan facility (after deduction of applicable fees and other transaction costs) will fund working capital and other cash requirements of Itafos Conda and Itafos Arraias, continued implementation of the company’s business development initiatives (including, but not limited to Itafos Paris Hills and Itafos Farim) and other general corporate purposes.

The key terms of the Agreement are:

Term of four years commencing on the closing with a bullet repayment schedule subject to certain prepayment rights and requirements and applicable prepayment penalties.

Interest at a per annum rate of 10% commencing on the closing until 18 months following the closing with 50% payable in cash and 50% payable in kind and 12% thereafter with 75% payable in cash and 25% payable in kind.

Secured by Itafos’ direct and indirect interest in the Guarantors and other assets of Itafos and the Guarantors.

Issuance of bonus shares to the Lenders in an aggregate amount of 2,750,000 (the Bonus Shares) on closing.

Other terms, fees and cost reimbursements standard and customary for similar agreements.

The Bonus Shares will be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to a ‘distribution compliance period’ (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) of one year from the date the shares were issued. The Bonus Shares are also subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation and TSXV requirements, which hold period will run concurrently with the above referenced one year restricted period under US securities legislation.

Upon issuance of the Bonus Shares, Itafos shall have 142,070,301 shares outstanding, of which CLF would beneficially own, or control or direct, 81,980,064, representing approximately 57.7% of the issued and outstanding shares (on an undiluted basis).

