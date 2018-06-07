Global Geoscience Appoints Senior Commercial Executives to Rhyolite Ridge Lithium?Boron Project

NORTH SYDNEY, Australia, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian-based lithium-boron mine developer Global Geoscience Ltd. (“Global” or the “Company”) (ASX:GSC) today announced the appointments of Michael Le Page and Yoshio Nagai as Commercial Director and Sales & Business Development Director, respectively, to lead the global sales, marketing and supply chain aspects of the Company's flagship Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA.



Mr Le Page is a highly experienced mining industry executive with nearly 40 years resource industry experience including nearly 20 years in Rio Tinto where he worked in various Chief Commercial Officer, Vice President and General Manager roles principally in the Industrial Minerals area. He has lived and worked in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore and the US. His recent background is in global sales, marketing and supply chain in salt, gypsum, talc, and borates plus project work in lithium and potash. Over the past eleven years with Rio Tinto he also worked in numerous executive and non-executive director capacities around the world in Australia, USA and Asia including with Rio Tinto Minerals, US Borax Inc and Dampier Salt Limited.

Mr Le Page holds scientific qualifications in chemistry, a post graduate finance qualification and a Master of Business Administration degree. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, a fellow with the AUSIMM and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

Yoshio Nagai is a senior sales & marketing executive with over 25 years of international experiences primarily in Asia and North America possessing deep expertise in sales & marketing and negotiation in areas of the chemical and mining industry.

Yoshio worked for Rio Tinto Group for over 10 years primarily in Asia and USA developing and leading sales division as Sales Vice President accountable for borates, salt and talc products. Prior to this role, Yoshio was a General Manager Sales for borates in Asia and National Sales Manager in the United States. A later role consisted of corporate marketing services as Chief Advisor leading commercial model development projects and sharing best marketing practices across Rio Tinto group companies.

Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Yoshio was a Sales & Business Development Manager for an American Trading Company based in Japan representing Goodyear synthetic rubber products and Shell Chemical co-polyesters specialising in toner binder businesses.

Global Geoscience’s Managing Director, Bernard Rowe commented: “We are delighted to announce Michael Le Page and Yoshio Nagai’s appointments and welcome the wealth of international commercial experience and judgement they bring to the Company. Both people will help transform the Company into a leading supplier to the lithium and boron markets.

“The appointments are very timely as we draw close to completing the Rhyolite Ridge pre-feasibility study and move toward project development.”

Contacts at Global Geoscience

About Global Geoscience

Global Geoscience Ltd. (ASX:GSC) is an Australian-based lithium-boron mine developer focused on its 100%-owned Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. Rhyolite Ridge is a large, shallow lithium-boron deposit located close to existing infrastructure. It is a unique sedimentary deposit that has many advantages over the brine and pegmatite deposits that currently provide the world’s lithium. The Rhyolite Ridge Pre-Feasibility Study is in progress.

Global’s Rhyolite Ridge is the only lithium deposit in the world that has been demonstrated to be amenable to simple acid leach processing, reinforcing it as an economically viable alternative to spodumene and brine deposits as a major, low-cost and long-term source of lithium.

Global Geoscience is aiming to capitalise on the growing global demand for lithium and boron. Lithium has a wide variety of applications, including pharmaceuticals, lubricants and its main growth market, batteries. Boron is used in glass and ceramics, semiconductors and agriculture. Global Geoscience aims to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project into a strategic, long-life, low-cost supplier of lithium carbonate and boric acid. To learn more please visit: www.globalgeo.com.au.