Ero Copper provides notice of reconstitution of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:ERO) informs that the Board has reconstituted the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee in recognition of best practice. Christopher Noel Dunn, the Executive Chairman of Ero, has been substituted on the committee by Matthew Wubs, an independent director. As a result of the reconstitution, the committee is now comprised of Lyle Braaten (Chair), Steven Busby and Matthew Wubs, all of whom are independent directors.
Ero Copper Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. (“MCSA”), 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 37 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar underground and the Surubim open pit mines. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperanҫa development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including Technical Reports on both the Vale do Curaçá and Boa Esperanҫa properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
