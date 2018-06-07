SolGold PLC Announces Regional Exploration Discovers New Gold Targets

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (LSE / TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 100% owned Cisne Project in Loja, Southern Ecuador. The prospect is held in the 100% owned subsidiary Green Rock Resources (“Green Rock”).

HIGHLIGHTS:

First pass stream sediment survey identifies several areas of strong gold mineralisation in the Cisne Loja concessions.

Follow up of gold anomalies has led to the discovery of outcropping epithermal style alteration and mineralisation with multiple episodes of quartz veining.

Similarities to the epithermal gold system at Fruta del Norte in Southern Ecuador (14m oz Lundin Gold).

Numerous rock chip samples returned gold and silver greater than 1 g/t Au with a best rock sample result of 15.25 g/t Au and 23.6 g/t Ag.

Numerous areas of epithermal quartz veins with alteration exhibiting silica-kaolinite-quartz clay assemblages together with vuggy quartz indicate an intermediate sulphidation epithermal environment.

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer) +61 (0) 417 880 448

nmather@solgold.com.au

Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Ms Anna Legge Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

SolGold plc (UK Market IR / PR)

alegge@solgold.com.au

