Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

SolGold PLC Announces Regional Exploration Discovers New Gold Targets

08:00 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (LSE / TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 100% owned Cisne Project in Loja, Southern Ecuador.  The prospect is held in the 100% owned subsidiary Green Rock Resources (“Green Rock”).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • First pass stream sediment survey identifies several areas of strong gold mineralisation in the Cisne Loja concessions.
  • Follow up of gold anomalies has led to the discovery of outcropping epithermal style alteration and mineralisation with multiple episodes of quartz veining.
  • Similarities to the epithermal gold system at Fruta del Norte in Southern Ecuador (14m oz Lundin Gold).
  • Numerous rock chip samples returned gold and silver greater than 1 g/t Au with a best rock sample result of 15.25 g/t Au and 23.6 g/t Ag.
  • Numerous areas of epithermal quartz veins with alteration exhibiting silica-kaolinite-quartz clay assemblages together with vuggy quartz indicate an intermediate sulphidation epithermal environment.

References to figures and tables relate to the version of this release available in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4809Q_-2018-6-6.pdf

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather                                                                                       Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)                                                               +61 (0) 417 880 448

nmather@solgold.com.au

Mr Karl Schlobohm                                                                                         Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Ms Anna Legge                                                                                                 Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

SolGold plc (UK Market IR / PR)

alegge@solgold.com.au

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END



To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/solgold06072018.pdf

To view the original release, please click here



Source: SolGold plc (TSX:SOLG, LSE:SOLG, OTC Pink:SLGGF)

To follow SolGold plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

SolGold plc

Bergbau
Australien
www.solgold.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap