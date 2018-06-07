Eastern Platinum Limited initiates litigation

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Trading Symbol: ELR (TSX); EPS (JSE)

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2018 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Ltd. ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces that it along with Eastplats Acquisition Co. Ltd, and Eastern Platinum Holdings Limited (collectively, along with Eastplats, the "Eastplats Companies") has filed notices of civil claim related to two separate actions in the British Columbia Supreme Court.

The first claim is brought against Serina Services AG ("Serina") and Ingwenya Incorporated ("Ingwenya") in relation to the payment of the $13,666,609 USD to them from the Eastplats Companies. The claim alleges that the agreements between those corporations and the Eastplats Companies are not binding, that the funds were not properly received by them, are an unjust enrichment to them and should be returned.

The second claim is brought against certain former officers and directors of Eastplats. It alleges that the former officers and directors purported to enter into agreements with Serina and Ingwenya on behalf of the Eastplats Companies pursuant to which $13,666,609 USD was transferred to Serina and Ingwenya without consideration, without conditions precedent for delivery of the funds being met, and without any apparent benefit to the Eastplats Companies. The Eastplats Companies are seeking damages from the former directors and officers on a number of legal grounds.

