Sabina Gold & Silver Announces AGM Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX:SBB) (“SBB” or the “Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. According to the proxies received and voted by ballot, the results are as follows:



Total Eligible Votes: 251,828,181

Total Voted: 159,735,345

Total Voted %: 63.47

Nominees For For % Against/

Withheld Against/

Withheld % Number of Directors 126,544,151 99.63 463,310 0.37 David A. Fennell 125,718,407 99.06 1,197,861 0.94 Rick Howes 126,234,635 99.46 681,633 0.54 D. Bruce McLeod 126,761,447 99.88 154,821 0.12 James N. Morton 126,789,885 99.90 126,383 0.10 Walter Segsworth 126,267,537 99.49 648,731 0.51 Anna Stylianides 126,449,884 99.63 466,384 0.37 Anthony P. Walsh 126,786,142 99.90 130,126 0.10 Leo Zhao 126,451,507 99.63 464,761 0.37 Appointment of Auditors 158,831,409 99.43 903,936 0.57

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

