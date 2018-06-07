Sabina Gold & Silver Announces AGM Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX:SBB) (“SBB” or the “Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. According to the proxies received and voted by ballot, the results are as follows:
Total Eligible Votes: 251,828,181 Total Voted: 159,735,345 Total Voted %: 63.47
Nominees
For
For %
Against/ Withheld
Against/ Withheld %
Number of Directors
126,544,151
99.63
463,310
0.37
David A. Fennell
125,718,407
99.06
1,197,861
0.94
Rick Howes
126,234,635
99.46
681,633
0.54
D. Bruce McLeod
126,761,447
99.88
154,821
0.12
James N. Morton
126,789,885
99.90
126,383
0.10
Walter Segsworth
126,267,537
99.49
648,731
0.51
Anna Stylianides
126,449,884
99.63
466,384
0.37
Anthony P. Walsh
126,786,142
99.90
130,126
0.10
Leo Zhao
126,451,507
99.63
464,761
0.37
Appointment of Auditors
158,831,409
99.43
903,936
0.57
Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.
For further information please contact:
Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications:
1 888 648-4218
nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com
This news release has been authorized by the undersigned on behalf of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.
Bruce McLeod, President & CEO 1800-555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M9 Tel 604 998-4175 Fax 604 998-1051 http://www.sabinagoldsilver.com
