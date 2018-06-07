Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces AGM Voting Results

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX:SBB) (“SBB” or the “Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. According to the proxies received and voted by ballot, the results are as follows:

Total Eligible Votes: 251,828,181
Total Voted: 159,735,345
Total Voted %: 63.47

Nominees For For % Against/
Withheld		 Against/
Withheld %
Number of Directors 126,544,151 99.63 463,310 0.37
David A. Fennell 125,718,407 99.06 1,197,861 0.94
Rick Howes 126,234,635 99.46 681,633 0.54
D. Bruce McLeod 126,761,447 99.88 154,821 0.12
James N. Morton 126,789,885 99.90 126,383 0.10
Walter Segsworth 126,267,537 99.49 648,731 0.51
Anna Stylianides 126,449,884 99.63 466,384 0.37
Anthony P. Walsh 126,786,142 99.90 130,126 0.10
Leo Zhao 126,451,507 99.63 464,761 0.37
Appointment of Auditors 158,831,409 99.43 903,936 0.57

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications: 1 888 648-4218
nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com﻿

This news release has been authorized by the undersigned on behalf of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Bruce McLeod, President & CEO
1800-555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M9
Tel 604 998-4175 Fax 604 998-1051
http://www.sabinagoldsilver.com


Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.sabinagoldsilver.com


