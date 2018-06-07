Macarthur Minerals Commences Geophysical Surveys Targeting Nickel & Cobalt at Its Lake Giles Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:MMS) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its exploration program targeting nickel and cobalt at its Lake Giles Project in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.



Macarthur's Lake Giles Moving Loop EM survey target area at Snark. Map shows the various Nickel and Cobalt anomalies at surface.



Macarthur’s Lake Giles Moving Loop EM survey target area at Moonshine. Map containing 50m Ground mag conducted in 2006.





Mr Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman of Macarthur commented: “Macarthur has ramped up its exploration activities and the survey will be a first for this region to test the Komatiite structures in the Lake Giles area at depth. We believe that there is certainly something that has created the widespread nickel and cobalt anomalies across this extensive tenement package and we are excited about the prospect of what could emerge.”

Geophysical Survey

As reported on March 5, 2018, the Company has identified two areas prospective for sulphide hosted base metal deposits based on historical drill results at the Snark and Moonshine prospects, located on the Company’s Lake Giles Project. The majority of historical drilling at Snark and Moonshine has been shallow (<60m) and regionally, Kambalda style nickel mineralisation has only been found at depth. The interpretation of historical aeromagnetic data suggests possible presence of lava channels and Komatiite flows which are favourable for nickel-sulphide deposits. To gain a greater understanding at depth, the Company is completing ground based EM surveys at both prospects.

A moving loop EM survey has commenced over these two zones prospective for nickel mineralisation. The ground EM survey will be conducted at 200m spacing covering an area of 3.5 km2 at Snark and 1 km2 at Moonshine (Figures 1 & 2).

Lake Giles Nickel and Cobalt Potential

Snark Prospect

The Snark prospect at Macarthur’s Lake Giles Project is considered to be a highly favourable tectonic and structural setting and is well supported by surface geology featuring volcanic sequences comprising of high-mg basalts and Kambalda type komatiitic ultramafic flows of which nickel-sulfide ore bodies are hosted. Exploration by Amax Exploration (“Amax”) in the 1970’s identified a potential nickel sulphide target in the Snark prospect. Rock samples collected from a gossan on the edge of a strong induced polarisation (“IP”) anomaly returned assays to a maximum of 1.04% nickel. Subsequent exploration by Kalgoorlie Prospector, Mel Dalla-Costa, identified material suspected to be asbolite (a cobalt and nickel mineral) at the base of a 1.5m deep costean previously excavated by Amax.

Mapping conducted over the area in 2002 by Keith Fox for Internickel Australia Pty Ltd identified three historical target areas:

Target A is based on aeromagnetic data showing a possible presence of lava channels. Amax bulldozed a trench and assayed rock chip samples with anomalous nickel values in rocks of up to 1.4% (AMG 781,330mE, 6,698,632mN). Macarthur’s rock samples were collected 200m from the mapped point but at the site of the historical trench. Discrepancies in trench location may be expected due to different datum used between the two surveys. Target B is derived from aeromagnetic data and appears to be a bulge on the komatiite footwall at this location. A drill hole by Amax intersected olivine cumulates. The bulge on the komatiite footwall is located on the westerly limb of a folded sequence of ultra-mafic and BIF. Soil samples collected by Amax show anomalous nickel with a high of 2750ppm (MGA_50 782,830mE, E 6,698,000mN). Target C was defined from an occurrence of a moderately discrete area of magmatic olivine cumulate rocks. High nickel values in soil 1040 ppm were collected by Amax (MGA_50 782,136mE, 6,699,694mN).

Macarthur has drilled several reverse circulation (“RC”) holes in the vicinity of the targets described above and intersected anomalous nickel in holes LGRC0010 and LGRC0015 (Figure 1). Intercepts of interest include:

LDRC_0010 (288m): 128 meters @ 0.17% Ni (from 108m to 236m) including 1m @ 0.29% Ni

LGRC_0015 (168m): 106 meters @ 0.15% Ni (from 62m to 168m)

In addition, Macarthur previously reported surface rock samples from the Snark prospect containing the mineral asbolite containing up to 2.6% cobalt and 2.0% nickel. These samples are within the area of the EM survey.

Moonshine Prospect

The Moonshine prospect at Lake Giles has also been identified as prospective for nickel sulphide deposits from previous drilling (Figure 2). Anomalous nickel values including 0.9% Ni from 10.5m to 22m including 1m at 1.4% nickel were detected within the first 30 meters of a 2012 diamond drill hole. Anomalous cobalt averaging 0.13% was also discovered from 18.5 to 22m. The elevated nickel values within shallow weathered zone may be an indication of a nearby sulphide deposit. It was also noted from logging, that sulphides are abundant throughout the sequence and are believed to be a product of hydrothermal convection. There is also mention of abundant sulphides within subsequent drill holes nearby. To date, there has not been adequate drilling at depth however the ground EM survey underway should provide greater understanding of the geology at depth and potential for sulphide hosted base metal deposits.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Mr Andrew Hawker, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is a full-time employee of Hawker Geological Services Pty Ltd and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr Hawker has reviewed and approved the technical information, expect that of the Reynolds Springs Project contained in this news release.

