Antioquia Gold Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

14:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile
Calgary, June 7, 2018 - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ('Antioquia Gold" or the "Company") announced today that, subject to regulatory approval and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, the Company has granted a total of 8,600,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, of which 4,600,000 were granted to directors, officers and an individual retained to provide investor relation services to the Company. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.05 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance. Antioquia Gold has determined that there are exemptions available from the various requirements of TSX Venture Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 for the issuance of these options (Formal Valuation - Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets; Minority Approval - Fair Market Value Not More Than 25 Per Cent of Market Capitalization).

For further information on Antioquia Gold Inc. contact:

Antioquia Gold Inc.
1-800-348-9657
www.antioquiagoldinc.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

