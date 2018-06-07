Osisko Metals Intersects 5.10% Zinc+Lead Over 8.45 Metres at Pine Point

MONTREAL, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Osisko Metals”) (TSX-V:OM) (FRANKFURT:OB51) is pleased to announce assay results from an additional 13 shallow drill holes completed along the East Mill Zone trend in the K-35 and L-35 deposit areas. Drill hole EM-18-PP-107 intersected 4.95% Zn and 0.16% Pb over 4.50 metres. Also warranting mention is hole EM-18-PP-106 that intersected 10.69% zinc + lead over 4.50 metres. All intersections are part of flat lying tabular-style deposits and all intercepts are located above 45 metre depths. (See 2018 Winter Drill Campaign East Mill Zone Map B5).



2018 Winter Drill Campaign East Mill Zone Map Batch 5





The reported drilling was focused on the area located 1.1 kilometres northeast of the L-35 and L-36 deposit areas reported previously (news releases May 1, and May 15, 2018) and compliments previous results for the K-35 deposit (news release May 29th, 2018). Near-surface mineralization was intersected above 46 metres vertical depth, with multiple mineralized intercepts reported in 3 drill holes.

All three deposits are within the East Mill Zone which is a 7.6-kilometre trend that extends towards the east from the electrical substation area (see Osisko Metals website for additional geological background). The core of the K-35 deposit hosts unclassified historical resources reported by ComInco Ltd. (1988) of 0.86 million tonnes grading 3.67% zinc and 1.12% Pb.

Additional highlights are listed below in Table 1 and details are provided in Tables 2 & 3.

Table 1: Highlights:

Hole Name From To Width Lead Zinc Lead + Zinc (metres) (metres) (metres) % % % EM-18-PP-107 27.85 36.30 8.45 0.16 4.95 5.10 EM-18-PP-106 31.50 36.00 4.50 0.63 10.06 10.69 EM-18-PP-105 32.35 37.05 4.70 11.34 0.56 11.90 EM-18-PP-104 44.60 50.50 5.90 0.41 3.88 4.29

The objective of the 2018 drill program is to upgrade approximately 50 million tonnes of unclassified near-surface historical resources to NI43-101 Indicated Resources as quickly as possible in areas amenable to open pit mining. The program consists of approximately 700 drill holes (129 now completed) in the central 20-kilometre long portion of the Pine Point Mining Camp (“PPMC”) that is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure and paved highway access.

Note regarding historical resource and Qualified Person

The above-mentioned historical resources do not conform to National Instrument 43-101 standards. The Company is reporting the historical estimates for reference purposes only. Neither Osisko Metals nor its consultants have completed sufficient work to verify the historical estimates and these should not be relied upon for investment purposes. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as NI43-101 compliant mineral resources and there is no guarantee that such work will allow conversion of such historical resources.

Stanley G. Clemmer, P. Geo is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical data reported in this news release. He is a Professional Geologist registered in the Northwest Territories and is Chief Geologist for Pine Point Mining Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Osisko Metals Limited.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control program with regard to core handling, sampling, transportation of samples and lab analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area were securely transported to its core facility in Hay River, Northwest Territories where they were logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay were shipped via secure transportation to the ALS Canada Ltd’s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps were analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for ultra-trace level detection for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade four acid digestion and ICP-AES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20% respectively. Samples reporting Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration.

Table 2: Composite Assay Results

Hole Name Area Historical

Deposit From To Width True Width Lead Zinc Lead + Zinc (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) % % % EM-18-PP-096 East Mill K35 22.60 24.50 1.90 1.79 0.04 3.11 3.15 EM-18-PP-097 East Mill K35 No significant results EM-18-PP-098 East Mill K35 30.80 33.05 2.25 2.04 0.37 3.01 3.38 EM-18-PP-099 East Mill K35 No significant results EM-18-PP-100 East Mill K35 33.00 34.05 1.05 0.91 0.00 2.27 2.27 EM-18-PP-100 East Mill K35 41.00 43.00 2.00 1.73 1.80 13.50 15.30 EM-18-PP-100 East Mill K35 48.00 48.30 0.30 0.26 2.00 49.87 51.87 EM-18-PP-101 East Mill K35 38.20 38.80 0.60 0.56 0.03 1.28 1.31 EM-18-PP-102 East Mill K35 31.30 32.15 0.85 0.70 0.01 1.04 1.04 EM-18-PP-103 East Mill K35 34.10 37.50 3.40 3.28 0.63 3.34 3.97 EM-18-PP-104 East Mill K35 31.60 32.35 0.75 0.75 0.17 1.80 1.96 EM-18-PP-104 East Mill K35 33.85 34.75 0.90 0.90 1.11 6.43 7.54 EM-18-PP-104 East Mill K35 44.60 50.50 5.90 5.90 0.41 3.88 4.29 EM-18-PP-105 East Mill K35 32.35 37.05 4.70 4.70 11.34 0.56 11.90 EM-18-PP-106 East Mill K35 31.50 36.00 4.50 4.50 0.63 10.06 10.69 EM-18-PP-107 East Mill K35 27.85 36.30 8.45 8.45 0.16 4.95 5.10 EM-18-PP-107 East Mill K35 40.55 40.95 0.40 0.40 0.35 4.95 5.30 EM-18-PP-108 East Mill K35 31.75 33.50 1.75 1.69 0.23 3.87 4.10 EM-18-PP-108 East Mill K35 35.85 38.00 2.15 2.08 0.09 2.61 2.70 EM-18-PP-108 East Mill K35 40.50 41.70 1.20 1.16 0.14 1.66 1.80

Table 3: Drill hole collar locations (UTM NAD83 zone 11)

Hole Name Deposit Area Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) EM-18-PP-096 East Mill K35 643053.1 6751989.7 213.80 330 -70 51.00 EM-18-PP-097 East Mill K35 642981.4 6752030.7 213.87 230 -70 51.00 EM-18-PP-098 East Mill K35 642995.9 6751998.4 213.69 270 -65 51.00 EM-18-PP-099 East Mill K35 643006.9 6751977.7 213.74 225 -70 48.00 EM-18-PP-100 East Mill K35 643006.6 6751977.7 213.76 55 -60 51.00 EM-18-PP-101 East Mill K35 642935.1 6751965.6 213.62 280 -70 51.00 EM-18-PP-102 East Mill K35 642934.0 6751964.7 213.70 50 -55 54.00 EM-18-PP-103 East Mill K35 642084.5 6751463.7 217.28 340 -75 60.00 EM-18-PP-104 East Mill K35 642061.3 6751460.4 217.15 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-105 East Mill K35 642035.6 6751462.0 217.36 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-106 East Mill K35 642005.3 6751458.4 217.23 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-107 East Mill K35 641973.9 6751451.8 217.32 0 -90 58.50 EM-18-PP-108 East Mill K35 641942.8 6751438.4 217.36 0 -75 58.50

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls Canada’s two premier zinc mining camps in Canada, namely the Pine Point Camp (“PPMC”) located in the Northwest Territories (22,000 ha) and the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”), located in northern New Brunswick (42,000 ha). The Company is currently drilling in both camps for a combined 100,000 metres. The focus of these programs is to upgrade historical resources to comply with NI43-101 regulations and also on exploration around historical deposits. Brownfield exploration includes new innovative 3D compilation techniques, updated geological interpretation, and modern geophysics. In parallel, Osisko Metals is monitoring several base metal-oriented peers for opportunities.

For further information on Osisko Metals, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact: Jeff Hussey

President & CEO

Osisko Metals Inc.

(514) 861-4441

Email: info@osiskometals.com

Christina Lalli

Director, Investor Relations

Osisko Metals Inc.

(514) 861-4441

Email: info@osiskometals.com

www.osiskometals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

