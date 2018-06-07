Ashburton Announces New CFO

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Ashburton Ventures Inc. (ABR-TSX:V) (ARB-FRANKFURT) (“Ashburton” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Cross as CFO.

Mr. Cross is a CPA, CGA and is currently a partner at Cross Davis & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants (“Cross Davis”) which provides accounting and consulting services to publicly traded companies. Mr. Cross has over 21 years of accounting experience and has been a partner of Cross Davis for 8 years.

‘We would like to thank John Masters for his service to the company as the CFO and Corporate Secretary,” stated Steve Harpur, CEO of Ashburton Ventures.

Ashburton Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on zeolite, lithium and graphite projects in Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed “Stephen Harpur”

Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA, CEO

