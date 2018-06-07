Global Atomic Comments on Withdrawal of Dissident Campaign

Notes the end of an unnecessary distraction and welcomes the opportunity to focus on executing transformative plan for both business segments

Thanks shareholders for overwhelming support

Reminds shareholders that have not yet voted to vote their WHITE proxy today

TORONTO, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atomic Corp. (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”), (TSX-V:GLO) today announces that the dissident group that was attempting to take control of the Company has withdrawn its director nominees and cancelled its dissident action.



“We are pleased to put this costly distraction behind us and focus on the critical business of executing our transformative plans for both of our business segments,” said Stephen Roman, President and CEO of Global Atomic. “I would like to personally thank our shareholders for the overwhelming support we have received ahead of our shareholder meeting.”

The Company is also pleased to report that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., a leading independent proxy voting advisory firm, has recommended that Global Atomic shareholders vote FOR all the resolutions at its annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 20, 2018, including election of management’s nominated directors and appointment of the Company's external auditors.

VOTE YOUR SHARES TODAY

Shareholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote their WHITE proxy, in advance of the voting deadline on June 18, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time).

If you need help voting or have questions contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1.888.518.6554 or contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

