Canadian Platinum Announces Closing Of Flow-Through Private Placement

Saskatoon, June 7, 2018 - Canadian Platinum Corp. ("CPC" or the "Company" - TSXV:CPC) announces that the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through ("FT") units ("Units"), for gross proceeds of $310,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of the issuance of an aggregate of 12,400,000 FT Units at a price of $0.025 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one FT common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") with each full Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share, for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Common Shares are designated as flow-through shares under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company expects to close the non flow-through component of the private placement, consisting of up to 45,000,000 Units at a price of $0.025 per unit, shortly.

It is expected that 100% of the proceeds of the FT private placement will be used to advance Company projects in Saskatchewan, Canada.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has received conditional listing approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and completion of Offering is subject to a number of customary conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV. All securities issuable pursuant to the Offering subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Canadian Platinum Corp.

Canadian Platinum Corp. is a Canadian-based resource exploration and development company with its head office in Saskatoon, SK. CPC is focused on the acquisition and development of a diversified portfolio of resource properties including precious metals, base metals, platinum group elements and strategic metals including cobalt.

CANADIAN PLATINUM TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL "CPC".

For more information, including news releases and technical reports providing more detail on the contents of this news release, please visit our website at www.canplats.ca.

