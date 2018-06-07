West Kirkland Reports Multiple New High-Grade Gold Sections on Surface at Gold Mountain Target Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Kirkland Mining Inc. (TSX-V:WKM) (“West Kirkland”, “WKM” or the “Company”) reports new high-grade assay results from continuous sampling completed at surface on the Gold Mountain target, located near the Company’s Hasbrouck Gold Project, which outline clear targets for shallow surface drilling. New assay results from the east and central areas of the Gold Mountain target include:

Map 1



Picture 1





160 feet (49m) with an average of 4.34 g/t gold (across strike)

140 feet (43m) with an average of 4.32 g/t gold (across strike)

140 feet (43m) with an average of 2.15 g/t gold (across strike)

Previously announced results from the west part of the Gold Mountain target include:

140 feet (43m) with an average of 3.40 g/t gold (across strike)

100 feet (30m) with an average of 3.67 g/t gold (across strike)

The WKM surface sampling and mapping program outlines clear drill targets aimed at adding at-surface ounces from 0 to 200 feet (60m) deep within approximately 6,000 feet (1.8km) from the Company’s current heap leach Reserves at the Hasbrouck Gold Project. The current target area at Gold Mountain is approximately 3,200 feet (980m) long. Additional highlighted gold values from recent WKM systematic surface sampling are detailed below.

Surface Samples Length Gold (g/t) Location Orientation Reported 12 240’ (73m) 0.87 SR-04 Across strike May 17 2018 11 220’ (67m) 1.27 SR-01 Across strike June 07 2018 5 100’ (30m) 1.85 SR-05 Across strike June 07 2018 5 100’ (30m) 1.49 SR-02 Across strike June 07 2018 3 60’ (18m) 1.32 SR-02 Across strike June 07 2018 7 140’ (43m) 1.05 SR-09 Across strike June 07 2018 4 80’ (24m) 0.53 NP-12 Across strike June 07 2018 6 120’ (37m) 0.65 NP-13 Across strike June 07 2018 53 1,060’ 1.10

The target zones shown on the map are outlined by a further 179 continuous samples from WKM and historical work.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9bc67bd-1c3d-4331-98f0-c3c83eae8426

Four targets at Gold Mountain are planned to be drilled in the next phase of exploration (labelled 1-4 in map). The targets are controlled by clear structures and gold values are found at the upper elevations of these structures. The textures and controls for gold mineralization fit the classic low-temperature “epithermal” near-surface formation model, similar to the nearby Hasbrouck deposit and reserves. Further surface sampling will be completed where the targets are open. Drilling is planned with low cost, short holes at depths of 100 feet (30m) to 200 feet (60m), collaring in the mineralization. If required, deeper drilling will be completed in a second round of drilling.

Drilling performed by previous owners did not target or effectively evaluate the shallow and at-surface gold mineralization currently targeted by WKM. Some drill holes completed by past owners did intersect the 100-200 feet of gold mineralization at more than 1 g/t now targeted by WKM when their drill holes were collared in or near the zones now outlined by the WKM sampling.

The exploration targets at Gold Mountain (100% WKM Option Interest) are located approximately 1.8km to the east of the hill hosting the Hasbrouck Project (75% WKM, 25% Waterton Fund). See Photo below.

The Hasbrouck Gold Project contains Proven & Probable Reserves of 784,000 gold equivalent oz, (45,270,000 tons at 0.58 Au g/t for 762,000 contained Au oz; 7.99 Ag g/t for 10,569,000 contained Ag ounces. NPV5 Post Tax (US$1,275/oz Au) estimated at US$120M, IRR 43% (Technical Report and Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study for The Hasbrouck and Three Hills Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, Report Date: September 14, 2016).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/035e8b57-68af-45e2-b672-173a89d87249

QUALIFIED PERSON

R. Michael Jones P.Eng., CEO of West Kirkland Mining, is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed the information contained in this news release and has verified the data by hiring qualified geologists and engineers and has completed a review of the detailed technical information. Mineral Reserve information in this news release relating to the Hasbrouck Gold Project has been developed and approved by Thomas L. Dyer, P.E., of MDA following CIM standards.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

West Kirkland Mining utilizes a well-documented system of inserting blanks and standards into the assay stream and has a strict chain of custody for samples taken by WKM. Assays by WKM are completed at independent laboratories which have internal quality assurance and quality control systems and procedures. Assays were performed by ALS Chemex Labs Ltd., by fire assay and ICP methods.



On behalf of West Kirkland Mining Inc.

“R. Michael Jones”

Chief Executive Officer



For further information, please see the Company’s website at www.wkmining.com or contact us by email at info@wkmining.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, the exploration and project approach of a Prefeasibility Study. Historical mineral title also has risk of an unrecorded claim. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the market for gold or other minerals that may be produced generally, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



