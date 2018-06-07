Nippon to begin training and implementation of the Thermal Fragmentation mining method in Serbia with Metalfer Mining D.O.O

Brossard, June 7th, 2018 - Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon" or "NDR") (TSX-V Symbol: NIP), is pleased to announce that following the sale of a thermal fragmentation unit ('Unit') to its client, Metalfer Mining D.O.O, the Unit was shipped, received, inspected by border authorities and released to the client.

Within the coming days Nippon's technical team will begin its customary 4 week orientation, training and implementation programme of its thermal fragmentation mining method at Metalfer's mining site located in Majdan Mountain district of Serbia.

Metalfer has selected 4 of its employees with mechanical and heavy equipment experience who will be trained to operate the Unit. The training programme encompasses all aspects related to safety issues, hands-on instructions, operational usage, production and servicing of the Unit.

About Metalfer Mining D.O.O

Metalfer Mining is part of industrial group of companies, Metalfer Group is active in mining ventures, energy and steel production. Metalfer Mining operates two active mines in Serbia and Montenegro and holds a number of exploration licences (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Pb, Sb, Fe).

About Nippon

Nippon is active in exploration and development of gold resources in Quebec. The company owns a gold deposit with resources recognized under NI 43 101, an exclusive license for the use of the thermal fragmentation mining process.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing the exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

Le present communique est disponible en francais site web de Ressources Nippon Dragon

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@nippondragon.com

Donald Brisebois, President & CEO (450) 510-4442 dbrisebois@nippondragon.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Ressources Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Quebec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.nippondragon.com

