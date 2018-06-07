Canadian Mining Corp. Warrant Exercises & Business Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Mining Corp. (TSXV:CNG) (“Canadian Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that 6,024,665 warrants that were set to expire on May 29, 2018 have been exercised for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,506,166.25.



The Company would like to take this opportunity to update its shareholders on the change of business through the acquisition of Cannabis Permits and Licenses in California (1145411BC Ltd.) announced December 18, 2017. As part of that change of business, the Company is required to transfer from the Toronto Stock Exchange-Venture Exchange (“TSX.V”) to the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). On May 30, 2018 the Company received Conditional Approval from the CSE for listing on that exchange. The Company is currently in the process of meeting the final conditions and providing the CSE with additional documentation in order to make the final application to list and trade on the CSE.

In addition to the transfer to the CSE, the directors of the Company have elected to change the Company’s auditors from Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants to D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as of June 4th, 2018, to better reflect the Company’s new business moving forward.

Canadian Mining Corp. announced a change of business through the acquisition of cannabis permits and licenses in California; see news release dated December 18, 2018 or view on SEDAR. Simultaneous with the change of business into the cannabis sector, the Board of Directors continues to actively pursue new opportunities for project generation and continued financing.

