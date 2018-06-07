Redstar Gold Corporation Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, June 7, 2018 - Redstar Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RGC, US: RGCTF, FRA: RGG) ("Redstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan J. Mitchell as a Director of Redstar Gold Corp.

Ms. Mitchell brings proven business acumen as an investment banker with a principal's perspective as well as her structured approach to building businesses and relationships. She built these qualities as a senior investment banker in two global financial institutions, in treasury of a Fortune 400 mining company and at her own corporate finance advisory firm, S. Mitchell & Associates, LLC, over several decades. Her specialized expertise is in natural resource development globally, having customized project financings for developments in the Americas, Africa and Asia. Her international presence in the minerals, oil and gas and clean energy sectors includes financing, strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions and restructuring while working in locales as diverse as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, England, France, Tanzania and the US. Ms. Mitchell's innovative style and creative problem-solving approach enabled her to advance in the corporate world from Manager at CIBC in Toronto, to Director, Financial Risk Management at Cyprus Amax Minerals and then Managing Director at Westdeutsche Landesbank, Global Structured Finance in New York. She has always supplemented her corporate life with voluntary leadership roles at professional organizations such as Steering Committee of Professional Risk Managers International Association and Board Member, McGill Alumnae Association, New York. During this time, she also taught Enterprise Risk Management at New York University. Born in Bronxville, New York, she earned her Undergraduate Degree in International Economics and Finance from McGill University and her Masters Degree at Thunderbird American Graduate School of International Management. She is a citizen of US, U.K. and Canada and is fluent in English and French, with a working knowledge of Italian and Spanish.

Redstar's Chairman, Jacques Vaillancourt, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have a person of Susan's experience, capability, judgement and character join the board of Redstar Gold, further adding to the talented group of directors we have on Redstar Gold's Board".

Peter Ball will step down with immediate effect from the board of directors. We wish to thank Peter for all of his positive contributions.

About Redstar Gold Corp

Redstar is a well-financed junior exploration company, with a very strong, supportive institutional shareholder base, no debt, and is focused on high-grade gold exploration and advancing its high-grade Unga Gold Project in Alaska. The 100% controlled Unga Gold Project is an intermediate sulfidation epithermal high-grade gold project on adistrict scale, with the property encompassing approximately 240 km2, and containing multiple high grade gold zones drilled or identified at surface. The former Apollo-Sitka gold mine, located on the southern Apollo-Sitka Trend, was Alaska's first underground gold mine and the site of historic high-grade (~10 g/t Au) gold production. The Unga Gold Project has extensive infrastructure with daily flights from Anchorage landing on a one mile long paved airstrip and a deep-water port on neighbouring Popof Island, and a moderate climate noting it resides at the 55th degree latitude, and next to tidewater. In addition, Redstar owns approximately 5 million shares of NV Gold Corp. (TSXV: NVX) and 30% of the Newman Todd Gold Project, in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada.

