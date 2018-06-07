Bayswater Uranium Corporation - Amendments to Matters Before Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2018 /CNW/ - Bayswater Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BYU.H; the "Company" or "Bayswater") announces that it intends to propose amendments to Appendix A to the Company's Information Circular dated May 11, 2018 at its upcoming special meeting of shareholders on June 11, 2018.

The amendments relate to the following matters:

amendment to permit the Initial Holders of Super Voting Shares to hold them through certain existing entities managed by those holders without triggering the automatic conversion feature; amendments to provide certain conversion rights to holders of Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares to provide additional protections for such shareholders in the event of a take-over bid for the other class; and minor amendments of a housekeeping nature.

The amended and restated Appendix A is available for inspection during regular business hours at the head office at 999 Canada Place, Suite 545, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1 and will be filed on SEDAR.

On behalf of the Board of:

BAYSWATER URANIUM CORPORATION

Victor Tanaka

President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Bayswater Uranium Corp.