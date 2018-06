SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD Second Quarter 2018 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX:NG) (NYSE American:NG) will release its second quarter financial results after market close on June 27, 2018. The conference call and webcast, to discuss these results, will take place June 28, 2018 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.



Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events/ North American callers: 1-855-475-2134 International callers: 1-661-378-9964 Conference ID: 7875589

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call please email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Allison Pettit

Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227