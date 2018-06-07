Major Drilling Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Results

MONCTON, New Brunswick, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX:MDI) today reported results for the year and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, ended April 30, 2018.

Highlights

In millions of Canadian dollars

(except loss per share) Q4 2018



Q4 2017



YTD 2018



YTD 2017 Revenue $ 95.4 $ 81.5 $ 342.3 $ 300.6 Gross profit

As percentage of revenue 23.1

24.3



% 19.6

24.1



% 74.3

21.7



% 60.2

20.0



% EBITDA(1)

As percentage of revenue 10.2

10.7



% 5.5

6.7



% 24.7

7.2



% 10.6

3.5



% Net loss (4.3 ) (8.2 ) (22.5 ) (42.1 ) Loss per share (0.05 ) (0.10 ) (0.28 ) (0.52 ) (1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding contingent consideration true-up (see “non-GAAP financial measure”)

Quarterly revenue was $95.4 million, up 17% from the $81.5 million recorded for the same quarter last year.



Gross margin percentage for the quarter improved to 24.3%, compared to 24.1% for the corresponding period last year.



EBITDA was up 86% to $10.2 million for the quarter, as compared to the same quarter last year.



Net loss was $4.3 million or $0.05 per share for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $8.2 million or $0.10 per share for the prior year quarter.

“Yearly revenue was up for the first time since fiscal 2012 and the Company recorded the strongest quarterly revenue since July 2013, which indicates that the industry has started recovering from a prolonged downturn. We continue to see a gradual increase in activity month by month, and this trend is continuing into our first quarter of fiscal 2019. The fourth quarter revenue increase came mainly from improved activity levels, but pricing has also started to improve in most of our regions,” said Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling Group International Inc.

“Global exploration spending improved as most senior and intermediate companies have increased their exploration budgets for calendar 2018. This quarter, we saw an increase for copper exploration, rising to 22% of our revenue from 15% three months ago, as the copper industry is facing a supply deficit in the coming years. Prices for drilling services continue to improve, although these improvements are presently offset by an increase in labour, mobilization and repair costs, which is typical in a ramp-up environment. As utilization rates gradually improve, we should start to have considerable leverage to increase revenue and profits as we move forward.”

“The Company maintains a strong working capital position with net cash (net of debt) of $1.9 million. The decrease this quarter was due to a net working capital increase, mostly from higher receivables related to increased activity. As well, we spent $4.8 million on capital expenditures this quarter, adding 4 new rigs to our fleet while disposing of 19 older, inefficient and more costly rigs, bringing the fleet total to 628 rigs,” added Mr. Larocque.

“Indications support our belief that the industry is still early in the exploration cycle, with most industry watchers pointing to depleting mineral reserves for the foreseeable future as mining companies continue to search for significant discoveries. The number of large exploration projects is still very low compared to the last cyclical peak in 2012, confirming this lack of significant discoveries. As mining companies begin to discover meaningful levels of resources, they will then have to engage in a period of enhanced infill drilling. With the easily accessible mineral reserves getting depleted around the world, attractive deposits will be in areas increasingly difficult to access and deeper in the ground, which will bring a resurgence in demand for specialized drilling.”

“One of the challenges in drilling services is the shortage of experienced drill crews in the industry, a factor that will put some pressure on cost and productivity as we move forward. With safety and training in mind, we continue to deploy technologies that will aid in the continued development of safe, competent employees while at the same time, in our quest for zero harm, reduce the number of incidents involving new recruits as compared to previous cycles. These enhancements to our recruiting and training systems will produce continuous improvements over the next few years. As well, there are several innovation initiatives under way to help improve productivity going forward.”

“The Company expects to spend approximately $30 million in capital expenditures in fiscal 2019 to meet customers’ demands, improve rig reliability, productivity and utilization, as well as to invest in our continuous improvement initiatives. However, we will remain vigilant and flexible in order to react and adjust to unforeseen market conditions.”

Fourth quarter ended April 30, 2018

Total revenue for the quarter was $95.4 million, up 17.1% from revenue of $81.5 million recorded in the same quarter last year, despite the unfavorable foreign exchange translation impact for the quarter, compared to the effective rates for the same period last year, estimated at $3 million on revenue. The foreign exchange impact on net earnings for the quarter was negligible.

Revenue for the quarter from Canada - U.S. drilling operations decreased by 4% to $45.5 million, compared to the same period last year. Delayed startups at the beginning of the quarter and the completion of a large percussive drilling program affected revenue in the region. As well, high repair and training costs coming into the fourth quarter affected margins in the region.

South and Central American revenue increased by 43% to $32.5 million for the quarter, compared to the same quarter last year. Almost half the increase is attributable to growth in Chile, primarily from copper projects. There were also increases in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

Asian and African operations reported revenue of $17.4 million, up 55% from the same period last year. This increase was driven by stronger activity in most areas but particularly in Mongolia.

The overall gross margin percentage for the quarter was 24.3%, up from 24.1% for the same period last year. The increased margins resulted from improved market conditions and better production, offset slightly by increased wages and benefits and consumable expenses, while all other direct costs have remained consistent relative to the same quarter last year.

With the ramp-up in activity from lower levels compared to the same quarter last year, general and administrative costs were up 4% at $12.2 million.

Other expenses were $1.3 million compared to $2.6 million for the same quarter last year. This decrease is attributed to a decrease in bad debt expense compared to the same quarter last year and a true-up of $0.7 million, recorded in the same quarter last year, on the contingent consideration due to better than expected results arising from the Taurus acquisition.

The income tax provision for the quarter was an expense of $2.5 million compared to an expense of $0.2 million for the prior year period. The tax expense for the quarter was impacted by non-tax affected losses and non-deductible expenses.

Net loss was $4.3 million or $0.05 per share ($0.05 per share diluted) for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $8.2 million or $0.10 per share ($0.10 per share diluted) for the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure, EBITDA. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is key, for both management and investors, in evaluating performance at a consolidated level. EBITDA is commonly reported and widely used by investors and lending institutions as an indicator of a company’s operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric. This measure does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements, such as, but not limited to, those relating to: worldwide demand for gold and base metals and overall commodity prices; the level of activity in the mining industry and the demand for the Company’s services; the Canadian and international economic environments; the Company’s ability to attract and retain customers and to manage its assets and operating costs; sources of funding for its clients (particularly for junior mining companies); competitive pressures; currency movements (which can affect the Company’s revenue in Canadian dollars); the geographic distribution of the Company’s operations; the impact of operational changes; changes in jurisdictions in which the Company operates (including changes in regulation); failure by counterparties to fulfill contractual obligations; and other factors as may be set forth as well as objectives or goals including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition to exist or occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements by reason of factors such as, but not limited to, the factors set out in the discussion on pages 13 to 16 of the 2017 Annual Report entitled “General Risks and Uncertainties”, and such other documents as available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All such factors should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to the Company. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, including those statements that are incorporated by reference herein, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience within its management team alone. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Major Drilling provides all types of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information) Three months ended Twelve months ended April 30 April 30 (unaudited) 2018 2017 2018 2017 TOTAL REVENUE $ 95,412 $ 81,469 $ 342,326 $ 300,588 DIRECT COSTS 72,266 61,860 268,043 240,370 GROSS PROFIT 23,146 19,609 74,283 60,218 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 12,243 11,678 47,716 44,594 Other expenses 1,289 2,627 3,504 5,239 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (157 ) (316 ) (206 ) 48 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (395 ) 780 (1,390 ) 390 Finance costs 225 90 782 331 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 11,817 12,104 47,496 48,955 Amortization of intangible assets - 660 657 2,625 25,022 27,623 98,559 102,182 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (1,876 ) (8,014 ) (24,276 ) (41,964 ) INCOME TAX - PROVISION (RECOVERY) Current 2,633 2,858 7,824 8,999 Deferred (163 ) (2,641 ) (9,648 ) (8,899 ) 2,470 217 (1,824 ) 100 NET LOSS $ (4,346 ) $ (8,231 ) $ (22,452 ) $ (42,064 ) LOSS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.52 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.52 )





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings (Loss) (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended Twelve months ended April 30 April 30 (unaudited) 2018 2017 2018 2017 NET LOSS $ (4,346 ) $ (8,231 ) $ (22,452 ) $ (42,064 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations (net of tax) 10,164 11,724 (16,766 ) 24,891 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (net of tax) 8 (86 ) (127 ) (163 ) COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS) $ 5,826 $ 3,407 $ (39,345 ) $ (17,336 )





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the twelve months ended April 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share-based Retained Foreign currency Share capital Reserves payments reserve earnings translation reserve Total BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2016 $ 239,726 $ 326 $ 18,317 $ 105,876 $ 61,896 $ 426,141 Exercise of stock options 25 - (4 ) - - 21 Share-based compensation - - 937 - - 937 239,751 326 19,250 105,876 61,896 427,099 Comprehensive earnings: Net loss - - - (42,064 ) - (42,064 ) Unrealized gain on foreign currency translations - - - - 24,891 24,891 Unrealized loss on derivatives - (163 ) - - - (163 ) Total comprehensive loss - (163 ) - (42,064 ) 24,891 (17,336 ) BALANCE AS AT APRIL 30, 2017 $ 239,751 $ 163 $ 19,250 $ 63,812 $ 86,787 $ 409,763 Exercise of stock options 1,513 - (310 ) - - 1,203 Share-based compensation - - 781 - - 781 241,264 163 19,721 63,812 86,787 411,747 Comprehensive earnings: Net loss - - - (22,452 ) - (22,452 ) Unrealized loss on foreign currency translations - - - - (16,766 ) (16,766 ) Unrealized loss on derivatives - (127 ) - - - (127 ) Total comprehensive loss - (127 ) - (22,452 ) (16,766 ) (39,345 ) BALANCE AS AT APRIL 30, 2018 $ 241,264 $ 36 $ 19,721 $ 41,360 $ 70,021 $ 372,402





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended Twelve months ended April 30 April 30 (unaudited) 2018 2017 2018 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before income tax $ (1,876 ) $ (8,014 ) $ (24,276 ) $ (41,964 ) Operating items not involving cash Depreciation and amortization 11,817 12,764 48,153 51,580 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (157 ) (316 ) (206 ) 48 Share-based compensation 166 232 781 937 Finance costs recognized in loss before income tax 225 90 782 331 10,175 4,756 25,234 10,932 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items (18,013 ) (7,783 ) (8,397 ) (8,036 ) Finance costs paid (225 ) (90 ) (782 ) (331 ) Income taxes paid (1,285 ) (1,581 ) (5,883 ) (5,810 ) Cash flow (used in) from operating activities (9,348 ) (4,698 ) 10,172 (3,245 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (756 ) (829 ) (3,207 ) (5,445 ) Proceeds from draw on long-term debt - - 15,000 - Issuance of common shares due to exercise of stock options - - 1,203 21 Cash flow (used in) from financing activities (756 ) (829 ) 12,996 (5,424 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payment of consideration for previous business acquisition - - (5,135 ) (3,881 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (net of direct financing) (4,757 ) (7,267 ) (22,510 ) (17,652 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 799 1,666 2,662 3,223 Cash flow used in investing activities (3,958 ) (5,601 ) (24,983 ) (18,310 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 839 1,560 (2,904 ) 2,726 DECREASE IN CASH (13,223 ) (9,568 ) (4,719 ) (24,253 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 34,479 35,543 25,975 50,228 CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $ 21,256 $ 25,975 $ 21,256 $ 25,975





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As at April 30, 2018 and April 30, 2017 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2018 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 21,256 $ 25,975 Trade and other receivables 88,372 72,385 Note receivable 495 476 Income tax receivable 4,517 5,771 Inventories 82,519 88,047 Prepaid expenses 2,924 3,210 200,083 195,864 NOTE RECEIVABLE 559 1,055 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 185,364 221,524 DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS 23,196 17,026 GOODWILL 57,851 58,432 INTANGIBLE ASSETS - 669 $ 467,053 $ 494,570 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 55,906 $ 48,359 Income tax payable 3,794 3,036 Contingent consideration - 5,135 Current portion of long-term debt 1,934 3,291 61,634 59,821 LONG-TERM DEBT 17,407 4,544 DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES 15,610 20,442 94,651 84,807 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 241,264 239,751 Reserves 36 163 Share-based payments reserve 19,721 19,250 Retained earnings 41,360 63,812 Foreign currency translation reserve 70,021 86,787 372,402 409,763 $ 467,053 $ 494,570

Major Drilling Group International Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 AND 2017

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Company’s operations are divided into three geographic segments corresponding to its management structure: Canada - U.S.; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa. The services provided in each of the reportable segments are essentially the same. The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those described in note 4 presented in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2018. Management evaluates performance based on earnings from operations in these three geographic segments before finance costs, general and corporate expenses and income tax. Data relating to each of the Company’s reportable segments is presented as follows:

Q4 2018 Q4 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue Canada - U.S.* $ 45,536 $ 47,500 $ 185,879 $ 179,789 South and Central America 32,511 22,803 93,714 71,420 Asia and Africa 17,365 11,166 62,733 49,379 $ 95,412 $ 81,469 $ 342,326 $ 300,588 Earnings (loss) from operations Canada - U.S. $ (3,640 ) $ (2,661 ) $ (10,727 ) $ (15,529 ) South and Central America 3,711 (160 ) (4,115 ) (11,375 ) Asia and Africa 525 (2,425 ) (1,516 ) (7,165 ) 596 (5,246 ) (16,358 ) (34,069 ) Finance costs 225 90 782 331 General corporate expenses** 2,247 2,678 7,136 7,564 Income tax 2,470 217 (1,824 ) 100 4,942 2,985 6,094 7,995 Net loss $ (4,346 ) $ (8,231 ) $ (22,452 ) $ (42,064 ) Depreciation and amortization Canada - U.S. $ 6,195 $ 6,997 $ 24,694 $ 28,457 South and Central America 3,188 3,205 13,239 12,876 Asia and Africa 2,370 2,229 9,914 8,325 Unallocated and corporate assets 64 333 306 1,922 Total depreciation and amortization $ 11,817 $ 12,764 $ 48,153 $ 51,580

*Canada - U.S. includes revenue of $27,369 and $24,142 for Canadian operations for the three months ended April 30, 2018, and 2017 respectively, and $95,840 and $83,992 for the twelve months ended April 30, 2018 and 2017 respectively.

**General corporate expenses include expenses for corporate offices, stock options and certain unallocated costs.