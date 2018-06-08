Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Alexco Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

02:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2018 /CNW/ - Alexco Resource Corp. ("Alexco") (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXR) announces the results of matters voted upon at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today. 

A total of 56,393,683 votes were cast, representing 55.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percentage

Votes Withheld

Percentage





Clynton R. Nauman

23,571,906

98.8%

277,945

1.2%

Elaine Sanders

23,597,681

98.9%

252,170

1.1%

Karen McMaster

23,568,706

98.8%

281,145

1.2%

Michael D. Winn

21,644,431

90.8%

2,205,420

9.2%

Richard N. Zimmer

23,578,729

98.9%

271,122

1.1%

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse

21,624,433

90.7%

2,225,418

9.3%

Terry Krepiakevich

23,582,129

98.9%

267,722

1.1%

 

Shareholders also voted 98.9% in favour to set the number of directors at seven. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors with 98.6% voting support.

About Alexco

Alexco holds the historical high grade Keno Hill Silver District located in Canada's Yukon Territory.  Employing a unique business model, Alexco also provides mine-related environmental services, remediation technologies and reclamation and mine closure services to both government and industry clients through the Alexco Environmental Group, its wholly-owned environmental services division.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexco-reports-voting-results-from-annual-general-meeting-300662153.html

SOURCE Alexco Resource Corp.



Contact
Clynton R. Nauman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Lisa May, Director of Investor Relations, Phone: (778) 945 6577, Email: lmay@alexcoresource.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Alexco Resource Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.alexcoresource.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap