Alexco Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2018 /CNW/ - Alexco Resource Corp. ("Alexco") (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXR) announces the results of matters voted upon at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 56,393,683 votes were cast, representing 55.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percentage Votes Withheld Percentage









Clynton R. Nauman 23,571,906 98.8% 277,945 1.2% Elaine Sanders 23,597,681 98.9% 252,170 1.1% Karen McMaster 23,568,706 98.8% 281,145 1.2% Michael D. Winn 21,644,431 90.8% 2,205,420 9.2% Richard N. Zimmer 23,578,729 98.9% 271,122 1.1% Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse 21,624,433 90.7% 2,225,418 9.3% Terry Krepiakevich 23,582,129 98.9% 267,722 1.1%

Shareholders also voted 98.9% in favour to set the number of directors at seven. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors with 98.6% voting support.

About Alexco

Alexco holds the historical high grade Keno Hill Silver District located in Canada's Yukon Territory. Employing a unique business model, Alexco also provides mine-related environmental services, remediation technologies and reclamation and mine closure services to both government and industry clients through the Alexco Environmental Group, its wholly-owned environmental services division.

