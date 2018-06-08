Ashburton Ventures Inc. Announces Name Change
04:05 Uhr | FSCwire
Vancouver - Ashburton Ventures Inc. (ABR-TSX:V) (ARB-FRANKFURT) (“Ashburton” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that on May 31, 2018 the shareholders approved the change of the company’s name to Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.
The company will begin trading on the TSX Venture exchange on June 8th, 2018 under the symbol TSXV: PLAN.
Further press releases will be filed under the company’s new name, and our company website will be changed to www.progressiveplanet.ca.
“We are pleased to have the support of the shareholders as we develop markets for zeolite and transition from exploration only into a producer. We will continue to develop our properties while working to create value added products and new markets for zeolite and zeolite based products,” stated Steve Harpur, CEO of Ashburton Ventures.
Ashburton Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on zeolite, lithium and graphite projects in Canada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed “Stephen Harpur”
Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA, CEO
For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Ashburton Ventures Inc.
Derek Knight, VP Operations
1-800-910-3072
Derek@ashburtonventures.com
www.ashburtonventures.com
Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Ashburton Ventures Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Source: Ashburton Ventures Inc. (TSX Venture:ABR, FWB:ARB)
