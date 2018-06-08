Doubleview resumes exploration at Red Spring Copper, Silver and Zinc Project

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Doubleview Capital Corp. (“Doubleview”) (TSX-V: DBV, OTC: DBLVF), announces resumption of Red Spring copper-silver-zinc property exploration located 115 km north of Smithers, BC. A field crew will extend coverage of a newly recognized silver and zinc zone located close to the historic Red Spring copper-silver deposit. A 2016 soil geochemical survey identified an apparent silver-zinc zone with dimensions of approximately 400m x 350m, open to extension to the east, south and southwest.

The Red Spring Copper-Silver and Zinc-Silver zones may be viewed by following the link

http://www.doubleview.ca/projects/red-spring/zinc-silver-copper-survey/

The 2016 soil geochemical survey comprised 293 samples in an area with approximated dimensions of 750m x 1000m and partially overlay the Copper-Silver deposit where historic work, including eight shallow diamond drill holes, explored copper and silver mineralization. Drill core data showed high values in both minerals and thicknesses from 11.9m (39 feet) to 50.3m (165 feet). Copper and silver values included:

Drill Hole No. From (feet) To (feet) Length (feet) % Copper Oz/ton Silver 73-2 10 140 130 0.56 0.32 73-3 6 142 136 0.54 0.61 73-5 5 170 165 0.47 0.16 73-6 3 150 147 0.47 0.28 73-7 3 160 157 0.30 0.14 73-9 11 50 39 0.59 0.39

Red Spring Deposit:

The Red Spring copper-silver property is located 115 km north of Smithers, British Columbia. Mineralization occurs within interbedded volcanic, volcaniclastic and sedimentary rocks of the Jurassic age Hazelton Group, close to the eastern edge of the Bowser sedimentary basin. Previous exploration was directed to a dolomitic limestone formation that carries finely disseminated silver-rich chalcopyrite. Historic analytical data does not include gold but limited metallurgical studies by a previous operator reported low but significant gold values.

Doubleview’s 2018 program of geochemical surveys will provide additional coverage in much of the property and may be expanded to include drilling to confirm the historic copper-silver area and provide an initial test of the apparent zinc-silver area.

Caution: The Red Spring property is an early-stage exploration project and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and CIM Best Practices Guidelines. The above-quoted analytical values are from historic data and have not been independently verified by Doubleview and should not be relied upon in any evaluation of the Red Spring deposit. Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview’s Qualified Person with respect to the Red Spring Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the–art exploration methods. The Company’s portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

