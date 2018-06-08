Silvercorp Reports Tunneling-Exposed High Grade Mineralization Zones from its 2017-2018 Exploration Programs at the SGX Mine, Ying Mining District, China

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American:SVM) is pleased to report results of its exploration programs from July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 at the SGX mine, Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China.

The exploration program at the SGX mine consists of underground drilling and tunneling. During the nine month period, the Company completed 15,592 meters (“m”) underground diamond drilling with 7 underground rigs and 15,259m exploration tunneling between elevation Levels 120m and 680m. Results of underground drilling continuously extended the major mineralized vein structures along strike and downdip and exploration tunneling exposed high grade mineralization zones within major production vein structures.

Highlights of selected mineralization zones exposed in exploration drift tunnels:

Drift Tunnel XPD-S7_2-210-3NMY exposed mineralization of 145m long and 0.75m wide (true width) grading 420 gram per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”), 14.72% lead (“Pb”) and 0.44% zinc (“Zn”) within vein structure S7_2 on the 210m level;



Drift Tunnel XPD-S19-300-11ASYM exposed mineralization of 150m long and 0.80m wide (true width) grading 426g/t Ag, 9.32% Pb and 4.76% Zn within vein structure S19 on the 300m level;



Drift Tunnel CM102-S32-520-65SYM exposed mineralization of 95m long and 0.92m wide (true width) grading 595g/t Ag, 16.17% Pb and 7.39% Zn within vein structure S32 on the 520m level; and



Drift Tunnel PD700-S28-450-79SYM exposed mineralization of 65m long and 1.06m wide (true width) grading 532g/t Ag, 20.82% Pb and 1.51% Zn within vein structure S28 on the 450m level.

The exploration tunneling, comprising drifting, crosscutting and raising, was driven along and across major mineralized vein structures to upgrade drill defined mineral resources and test for new parallel and splay structures.

The tunneling program from July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 at SGX is briefly summarized in the following table:

Major Target Veins Target Levels (m) Total Tunneling (m) Channel Samples Collected Drift Tunneling Included (m) Total Mineralization* Exposed by Drift Tunneling Length (m) Average True Width (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) S2, S7, S7-2, S8,S14W, S16W, S18, S19, S21, S28, S32, S33 140-680 15,259 4,202 8,322 2,305 0.73 326 7.5 3.39

*Mineralization is defined by silver equivalent value (AgEq) greater than or equal to 140 g/t. (Formula used for AgEq calculation: AgEq = 33.1895 * Pb% + 23.4590 * Zn% + Ag g/t)

Highlights of selected intersections of drill holes:

Hole ZK06S8004 intersected a 1.22m interval from 110.92m to 112.14m, 1.02m true width, of vein S8W grading 261 g/t Ag, 0.51% Pb and 4.75% Zn at the 172m elevation, and an a 0.86m interval from 182.92m to 183.78m, 0.45m true width, of vein S8 grading 635g/t Ag, 1.72% Pb and 0.24% Zn at the 112m elevation; and



Hole ZK14504 intersected a 0.85m interval from 37.52m to 38.37m, 0.72m true width, of vein S1W2 grading 77g/t Ag, 5.58% Pb and 2.68% Zn at the 154m elevation, and an 1.22m interval from 303.57m to 304.79m, 0.91m true width, of vein S2 grading 566g/t Ag, 1.47% Pb and 0.84% Zn at the minus 56m elevation.

The underground drilling program is mainly conducted from the current production levels to delineate the downdip and along-strike extensions of known mineralized vein structures in the production area and test for new veins in the previous less-explored areas.

The drilling program from July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 at SGX is briefly summarized in the following table:

Major Target Veins Target Elevation (m) Meters Drilled Samples Collected Holes Completed Holes with Assay Received Holes Intercepted Vein Structures Holes Intercepted Mineralization** S1, S2, S4, S6, S7, S7-1, S8, S14, S16W, S18, S19, S22,S30,S32 (-170) - 570 15,592 1052 57 64* 64 32

*Including 12 holes completed in the first half of 2017; 5 holes drilled in the first quarter of 2018 with assay pending.

** Mineralized intersection in drill holes is defined by silver equivalent value (AgEq) greater than or equal to 80 g/t.

Tables 1 and 2 below list the assay results of some selected mineralized intersections in drill holes and mineralized zones exposed in drift tunnels in the exploration programs from July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

Table 1: Selected drilling results from the drilling program at the SGX mine

Hole ID From (m) To

(m) Elevation (m) Interval (m) True Width (m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Vein Remarks ZK11S18001 326.24 326.47 124 0.23 0.15 181 0.98 0.18 S30 Test* ZK18AS2004 282.78 283.09 132 0.31 0.21 163 0.17 0.29 S6 Stepout*** ZK06S19006 335.75 336.76 -41 1.01 0.95 84 2.54 0.21 S19 Test ZK16502 30.15 33.48 164 3.33 2.53 108 3.63 3.65 S1W2 Infill** ZK06S7002 72.17 72.75 226 0.58 0.46 125 0.44 0.38 S7 Stepout 100.04 102.95 211 2.91 2.37 175 1.24 0.17 S7E2 Infill ZK14504 37.52 38.37 154 0.85 0.72 77 5.58 2.68 S1W2 Stepout 303.57 304.79 -56 1.22 0.91 566 1.47 0.84 S2 Stepout ZK18AS2W202 138.05 138.77 185 0.72 0.49 17 3.84 0.17 S1 Test 170.34 171.30 157 0.96 0.65 47 0.10 0.11 S2W2 Test ZK6AS7001 77.38 79.79 217 2.41 1.86 143 1.30 0.50 S7 Stepout ZK06S7004 200.27 200.88 90 0.61 0.22 22 1.24 1.80 S7E2branch Test ZK16504 237.57 237.89 -5 0.32 0.20 61 1.37 0.13 S2W Test 294.11 295.45 -49 1.34 0.92 233 0.78 0.55 S2 Stepout ZK4AS8001 58.18 58.51 228 0.33 0.31 187 2.05 7.47 S8W_branch Test 112.32 112.77 195 0.45 0.44 20 1.52 2.09 New vein to be named Test ZK17S19001 235.82 237.18 194 1.36 1.00 66 1.66 0.62 S19 Stepout ZK17AS19003 196.59 197.61 337 1.02 0.41 143 0.41 0.34 S19 Stepout ZK12A001 45.85 46.71 169 0.86 0.20 386 11.05 3.04 S0 Test ZK08S7002 36.41 38.04 230 1.63 0.76 33 1.78 2.85 S22 Stepout ZK04S8002 114.38 114.74 186 0.36 0.35 143 0.49 13.70 S8W Stepout 134.90 135.73 172 0.83 0.60 41 1.75 0.23 New vein to be named Test 142.97 143.87 167 0.90 0.65 38 1.43 0.87 S8 Test 230.71 230.99 106 0.28 0.30 36 7.33 0.36 S8E Test ZK16A001 17.67 18.16 178 0.49 0.35 406 0.10 0.23 S1W3 Test ZK51S16W006 90.36 90.65 183 0.29 0.15 233 0.31 0.29 S7 Test ZK17S19003 324.95 325.57 78 0.62 0.40 14 2.57 1.10 S19 Stepout ZK04S8004 188.05 189.72 98 1.67 0.78 128 2.24 0.19 S8 Test 210.62 210.98 77 0.36 0.17 57 2.55 0.12 S8branch Test ZK06S8004 110.92 112.14 172 1.22 1.02 261 0.51 4.75 S8W Stepout 182.92 183.78 112 0.86 0.45 635 1.72 0.24 S8 Test ZK2AS19002 154.92 155.23 177 0.31 0.20 63 3.30 0.21 S7_3 Test ZK16AS18E002 68.27 68.54 238 0.27 0.25 612 0.12 6.80 S18W Test ZK07S30004 200.70 201.20 452 0.50 0.35 469 0.03 0.07 S18 Test ZK02S19001 120.32 122.36 215 2.04 1.54 81 1.19 1.16 S7-3 Test ZK5AS18005 209.60 209.84 431 0.24 0.14 246 0.29 0.75 S18 Stepout ZK15AS8E001 204.46 204.83 214 0.37 0.30 34 2.03 0.05 S8 Test ZK02S19003 59.75 61.84 220 2.09 0.71 100 4.81 0.14 S7-2 Test ZK2BS8E001 67.86 70.62 240 2.76 0.99 118 11.01 0.47 S16W Test ZK08S18E002 4.63 4.91 452 0.28 0.29 207 0.11 0.19 S14E1 Infill 211.06 211.58 392 0.52 0.51 115 0.19 0.39 New vein to be named Test

*Test: intersections in open areas without known mineralization for new resource delineation;

**Infill: intersections within known resource blocks for resource upgrade;

***Stepout: intersections adjacent to existing resource blocks for resource expansion;

Table 2: Selected mineralized zones exposed by drift tunneling at the SGX mine

Tunnel ID Target Vein Level (m) Length (m) True Width (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) CM105-S2-260-12SYM S2 260 35 0.48 316 7.66 1.59 CM105-S2-180-12ANYM_CZ S2 180 93 0.98 184 5.00 0.62 CM105-S2SJ-S2-140-12ANYM S2 140 55 0.86 808 12.57 1.34 CM101-S7-210-4NYM S7 210 30 1.42 331 4.56 1.12 YPD01-S7-2-550-24NYM S7-2 550 55 0.71 95 0.64 0.68 XPD-S7_2-210-3NYM S7_2 210 145 0.72 420 14.72 0.44 CM101-S7_2-210-2ANYM S7_2 210 30 0.76 345 9.36 0.96 CM101-S7_2-210-2ASYM S7_2 210 30 0.70 344 12.40 0.09 PD700-S7_3-400-15SYM S7_2branch3 400 30 0.48 115 5.67 3.12 PD700-S7_3-450-17ANYM S7_3 450 60 0.73 299 0.91 3.58 PD700-S7_3-400-15NYM S7_3 400 50 0.46 111 1.70 3.00 CM101-S7-210-4NYM S7E2 210 45 1.17 155 3.25 0.99 CM105-S7W-300-12SYM S7W1 300 38 0.44 271 8.11 0.43 CM105-S8-260-8ASYM S8 260 40 0.81 156 1.68 1.97 PD16-S14-160-4ANYM S14 160 60 0.57 294 5.34 0.69 PD16-S14W-160-8NYM S14W 160 35 0.55 568 10.33 4.74 PD16-S14W-160-NYM S14W 160 40 0.37 730 22.17 6.90 PD16-S14E1-450-8NSYM S14E1 450 30 0.22 354 0.78 1.44 CM105-S16W-260-64NYM S16W 260 35 1.23 10 2.98 4.11 CM105-S16E-350-12SYM S16E 350 45 0.52 125 4.26 0.32 CM101-S18-490-0NYM S18 490 30 0.40 201 0.74 1.46 CM101-S18E-450-6ANYM S18E 450 35 0.72 142 0.22 0.30 CM101-S19-350-7ASNYM S19 350 35 0.90 374 9.52 2.97 XPD-S19-300-11ASYM S19 300 150 0.80 426 9.32 4.76 XPD-S19-260-17NSYM S19 260 90 1.48 275 3.16 3.42 XPD-S21-355-26NYM S21 355 50 0.65 219 3.10 2.79 XPD-S21branch2-355-24ASYM S21 355 35 0.52 278 6.40 5.99 YPD01-S21W-585-16ANYM S21W 585 50 0.49 441 5.90 10.11 CM101-S22-300-6NYM S22 300 55 0.64 351 13.82 0.32 PD700-S28-450-79SYM S28 450 65 1.06 532 20.82 1.51 CM101-S28-400-3ASYM S28 400 40 0.69 197 7.63 3.21 CM105-S2W2-260-10SYM S29 260 45 0.65 132 3.78 2.60 PD16-S31-160-8NYM S31 160 40 0.39 442 5.03 0.96 CM102-S32-570-59SYM S32 570 65 0.92 454 5.95 6.26 CM102-S32-520-65SYM S32 520 95 0.92 595 16.17 7.39 CM102-S32-480-67SYM S32 480 140 0.82 106 5.25 8.97 PD16-S33-300-6NYM S33 300 30 0.33 226 2.71 7.19

Quality Control



Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contact or shear/alteration contact, were split into halves by saw cutting. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checking, and the other half core samples are shipped in security sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province, China, 226 km northeast of Beijing, and the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. Both labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1mm and then split to a 200-300g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with AAS, and the other is digested with two-acids for analysis of silver, lead, zinc and copper with AAS.



Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut with continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.2m to more than 1m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp’s mine laboratory (Ying Lab) located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province, China. The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical service. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1mm is made and kept at the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, and silver, lead, zinc and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.



A routine quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each lab batch of samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.



The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRM, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending about 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias.



Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.



Ruijin Jiang, P. Geo, reviewed the exploration data and prepared the scientific and technical information regarding exploration results contained herein. Mr. Guoliang Ma, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China. The Company’s vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

For further information

Lorne Waldman

Senior Vice President

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Phone: (604) 669-9397

Toll Free: 1(888) 224-1881

Email: investor@silvercorp.ca

Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, “is expected”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “projects”, “estimates”, “assumes”, “intends”, “strategies”, “targets”, “goals”, “forecasts”, “objectives”, “budgets”, “schedules”, “potential” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company’s material properties; the sufficiency of the Company’s capital to finance the Company’s operations; estimates of the Company’s revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company’s mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company’s operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company’s properties.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, risks relating to: fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company’s existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2017 under the heading “Risk Factors”. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company’s forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management’s assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.