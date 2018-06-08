Auryn Resources Announces Voting Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX:AUG) (NYSE AMERICAN:AUG) (“Auryn” or the “Company”) in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) of Shareholders held on June 7, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Company’s Information Circular dated April 26, 2018 and SEDAR filed May 2, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next annual general meeting.



Ivan Bebek, Executive Chairman, stated, “We wish to thank our shareholders for their continued support. Although not representative in our recent share price performance, the Company is in the best position it has been in for a major discovery at Committee Bay where drilling is anticipated to begin July of 2018. Additionally, the initial surface work and field investigations at the Company’s Sombrero district in Peru have been impressive where large-scale gold and copper skarn & porphyry systems have been identified.”

Ivan Bebek further stated, “We are looking forward to a busy second half of 2018 with programs continuing across the portfolio. Results are pending from Committee Bay’s infill tills across eight targets in addition to the Aiviq discovery that will form the basis of the 2018 summer drill campaign. Surface results from trenching and systematic rock sampling are expected from the Sombrero project within the coming weeks.”

A total of 32,951,016 of the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”) were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 38.38% of the outstanding common shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:





Name of Nominee Votes For Votes For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes Withheld/

Abstain (%) Shawn Wallace 20,856,043 95.13 % 1,068,096 4.87 % Ivan James Bebek 20,840,886 95.06 % 1,083,253 4.94 % Gordon J. Fretwell 17,729,788 80.87 % 4,194,351 19.13 % Steve Cook 20,856,482 95.13 % 1,067,657 4.87 % Daniel T. McCoy 20,857,498 95.13 % 1,066,641 4.87 % Antonio Arribas 21,780,942 99.35 % 143,197 0.65 % Michael Kosowan 20,832,582 95.02 % 1,091,557 4.98 %

There were 11,026,877 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Auryn Resources Inc.

“Ivan Bebek”

Executive Chairman

For further information on Auryn Resources Inc., please contact Natasha Frakes, Manager of Corporate Communications at (778) 729-0600 or info@aurynresources.com.

About Auryn

Auryn Resources is a technically driven junior mining exploration company focused on delivering shareholder value through project acquisition and development. The Company’s management team is highly experienced with an impressive track record of success and has assembled an extensive technical team as well as a premier gold exploration portfolio. Auryn is focused on scalable high-grade gold deposits in established mining jurisdictions, which include the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC.

