Prophecy Shares Listed on OTCQX under PRPCF Now DTC Eligible

Prophecy Development Corp. (“Prophecy” or the “Company”) (TSX:PCY, OTCQX:PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it has secured DTC eligibility for its Common shares that are listed for trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol “PRPCF” in the United States.
About the Depository Trust Company
The Depository Trust Company (DTC) manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the settlement process and thus, accelerates the receipt of stock and cash for investors.
About Prophecy
Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's main objective is to develop the Gibellini primary vanadium mining project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005072/en/
Contact
Prophecy Development Corp. Investor Relations: Bekzod Kasimov, +1-888-513-6286 ir@prophecydev.com www.prophecydev.com or Danniel Oosterman ir@prophecydev.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!