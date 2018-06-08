Mustang Minerals Corp. Name Changes to Grid Metals Corp.

FSCwire Toronto - The Board of Directors of



The CUSIP number of the Grid Metals Corp. is 39814L107. A Letter of Transmittal will be mailed to shareholders who hold shares in certificate form. The TSXV issued a name change bulletin on June 6, 2018.



Company President and CEO Robin Dunbar commented, “We believe that the name change to Grid will reflect the focus of Company’s property portfolio and its strong weighting on the key battery metals notably nickel.” “Our Manitoba Bird River portfolio provides exposure in addition to nickel to copper, lithium, platinum group metals and cobalt in a global environment of increasing demand, strengthening prices and market focus on these key commodities,” he added.





About Grid Metals Corp.



Grid owns the mineral rights to the Makwa Nickel Property and the Mayville Property both located in the Bird River Greenstone Belt in southeast Manitoba. The Company completed a PEA on the Makwa-Mayville Project in 2014. In 2018 the Company acquired the Mayville Lithium Property from Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada Ltd and a drill program is underway targeting a lithium and rare metal bearing pegmatite, one of four known on the property. The Company also controls mineral rights at the East Bull Lake Property west of Sudbury prospective for PGM and the Bannockburn Nickel Property near Matachewan, Ontario.



To find out more about Grid Metals Corp. (TSX-V: GRDM)



Visit our website at www.gridmetalscorp.com or:

Telephone: 416-955-4773

Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com





We seek safe harbour.



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, “forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements may include the Company’s plans for its mineral projects in Manitoba, the overall economic potential of its properties, the availability of adequate financing and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risk, uncertainty of production and capital costs estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, physical risks inherent in mining operations, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of nickel and other metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the most recent financial period and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



Source:

