Mirasol Completes Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") announced that it has completed the non-brokered private placement which was disclosed in a news release dated May 2, 2018 (the "Offering"). The Offering was over-subscribed and Company has issued 4,317,750 Units ("Units") at a price of $2.00 per Unit, and received gross proceeds of $8,635,500. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from closing at an exercise price of $3.00 per share. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month hold period which will expire on October 2, 2018 for 3,017,750 securities and October 8, 2018 for the remaining 1,300,000.

Stephen Nano, CEO of Mirasol stated: "We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support and to welcome the new institutional and retail investors that participated in this placement".

A substantial portion of the proceeds from the Offering is intended to be used to further explore and test certain prospective gold and silver projects in Santa Cruz Province Argentina, and the balance will be used for general working capital.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd:

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age Au+Ag district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

