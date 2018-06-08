Moneta Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

Symbol: TSX: ME

TIMMINS, ON, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSX:ME) (OTC:MPUCF) (XETRA:MOP) (the "Corporation") announced approval of each of the matters set out in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2018 at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto on June 7, 2018 (the "Meeting").

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 73,649,047 shares, representing 30.81% of the Corporation's outstanding shares. The eight director nominees, proposed by management, were elected by a show of hands with proxies received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent Warren Bates 59,328,064 96.28% 2,291,964 3.72% Rodney A. Cooper 59,252,217 96.16% 2,367,811 3.84% Kevin Heather 59,262,217 96.17% 2,357,811 3.83% Alex D. Henry 53,410,653 86.68% 8,209,375 13.32% Gary O'Connor 57,874,564 93.92% 3,745,464 6.08% Ian C. Peres 52,689,500 85.51% 8,930,528 14.49% Patricia Sheahan 58,966,217 95.69% 2,653,811 4.31% Mark Wayne 60,807,217 98.68% 812,811 1.32%

Final voting results, on all matters voted on at the Meeting, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Moneta

The Company holds a 100% interest in 5 core gold projects strategically located along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the Timmins Gold Camp with over 85 million ounces of past gold production. The projects consist of the Golden Highway, North Tisdale, Nighthawk Lake, Kayorum and Denton projects. The Golden Highway Project covers 12 kilometres of prospective ultramafic/mafic volcanic/sedimentary rocks along the DPFZ hosting a NI 43-101 indicated resource estimate of 1,091,000 ounces (31.1 Mt at 1.09 g/t Au) and 3,204,000 ounces inferred (83.3 Mt at 1.20 g/t Au), clustered within four kilometres.

The Corporation's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Corporation, please visit our website at www.monetaporcupine.com or email us at info@monetaporcupine.com.

SOURCE Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc.