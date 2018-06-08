Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Moneta Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

15:20 Uhr  |  CNW

Symbol: TSX: ME                                       

TIMMINS, ON, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSX:ME) (OTC:MPUCF) (XETRA:MOP) (the "Corporation") announced approval of each of the matters set out in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2018 at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto on June 7, 2018 (the "Meeting").

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 73,649,047 shares, representing 30.81% of the Corporation's outstanding shares. The eight director nominees, proposed by management, were elected by a show of hands with proxies received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

Warren Bates

59,328,064

96.28%

2,291,964

3.72%

Rodney A. Cooper

59,252,217

96.16%

2,367,811

3.84%

Kevin Heather

59,262,217

96.17%

2,357,811

3.83%

Alex D. Henry

53,410,653

86.68%

8,209,375

13.32%

Gary O'Connor

57,874,564

93.92%

3,745,464

6.08%

Ian C. Peres

52,689,500

85.51%

8,930,528

14.49%

Patricia Sheahan

58,966,217

95.69%

2,653,811

4.31%

Mark Wayne

60,807,217

98.68%

812,811

1.32%

 

Final voting results, on all matters voted on at the Meeting, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Moneta
The Company holds a 100% interest in 5 core gold projects strategically located along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the Timmins Gold Camp with over 85 million ounces of past gold production. The projects consist of the Golden Highway, North Tisdale, Nighthawk Lake, Kayorum and Denton projects. The Golden Highway Project covers 12 kilometres of prospective ultramafic/mafic volcanic/sedimentary rocks along the DPFZ hosting a NI 43-101 indicated resource estimate of 1,091,000 ounces (31.1 Mt at 1.09 g/t Au) and 3,204,000 ounces inferred (83.3 Mt at 1.20 g/t Au), clustered within four kilometres.

The Corporation's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Corporation, please visit our website at www.monetaporcupine.com or email us at info@monetaporcupine.com.

SOURCE Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc.



Contact
Gary V. O'Connor, CEO and Chief Geologist, 416-357-3319; Ian C. Peres, President & CFO, 416-579-3040
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.monetaporcupine.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap