Kyba Hits the Red-Line Trail at Metallis Kirkham Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallis Resources Inc. (TSX-V:MTS) (“Metallis” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its Phase 1 2018 exploration program at its 100% owned Kirkham Property, prospective for multiple deposit types in the heart of Northwest British Columbia’s prolific Eskay Camp.



The Phase 1 program will focus intensely on the central and southern Kirkham area blocks which are situated at lower elevations with more moderate weather, enabling early-season work.

Jeff Kyba, former Regional Geologist for the B.C. Ministry of Energy & Mines, is part of Metallis’ highly experienced exploration team for this first phase of an extensive 2018 program, the most comprehensive in the Company’s history. Mr. Kyba has been tasked with pinning down the Red-Line and evaluating the numerous base and precious metal targets that occur in close proximity. The program was put together with support from Dr. Peter Lightfoot, one of the Company’s Technical Advisers.

Fiore Aliperti, Metallis President and CEO, commented: “Jeff Kyba putting boots on the ground is incredibly exciting for the entire Metallis team. His experience as a district geologist who co-authored the ‘Red-Line’ doctrine will be invaluable as we pursue new surface discoveries and prioritize drill targets for this summer and fall after a highly successful 2017 campaign.”

Notably, while the central and southern blocks of Kirkham are well known for their high-grade gold and copper-gold porphyry potential, a detailed review of historical data for these areas has revealed silt and heavy mineral samples with high nickel values in addition to occurrences of gabbro. Numerous mafic and ultramafic intrusive bodies have also been identified within the central and southern part of the property and will be investigated for their nickel-copper potential.

Aliperti added, “For all its great discoveries, the Eskay Camp is still remarkably under-explored. 2018 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting exploration years in this district, and we expect the Kirkham Property to play a prominent role.”

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Metallis Resources’ V.P. of Exploration David Dupre, P.Geo., designated as a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Kirkham Property

The 106 sq.km Kirkham Property is located about 65km north of Stewart, B.C. within the prolific Golden Triangle. The northern border of Kirkham is contiguous to Garibaldi Resources’ E&L Nickel Mountain Project whereas the northeast corner of Kirkham is within 12km of the Eskay Creek mine and the eastern border is within 15 - 20km of Seabridge Gold’s KSM deposits and Pretium Resources’ Brucejack mine.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration of gold, copper, nickel and silver at its 100% owned Kirkham Property situated in northwest British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. Metallis trades under the symbol MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange and currently has 32,416,129 shares issued and outstanding.

2018 Venture 50

Metallis Resources Inc. was included in the 2018 Venture 50 (the “V50”). The V50 is a ranking of top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange last year. The ranking is comprised of ten companies from each of five industry sectors selected based on three equally weighted criteria: Market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume amount. To view the V50 video click here.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ “Fiore Aliperti”

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

For further information:

Tel: 604-688-5077

Email: info@metallisresources.com

Web: www.metallisresources.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute ‘forward-looking’ statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX-V Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.