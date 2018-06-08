Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Anglo Pacific Group PLC: Acquisition of Royalty on Cañariaco Copper Project

16:32 Uhr  |  FSCwire

London England (FSCwire) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Entrée Resources Ltd., ("Entrée") to acquire an existing 0.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty (the "Royalty") over the Cañariaco Copper Project (the "Cañariaco Project") in Peru, which is 100% owned by Candente Copper Corp. ("Candente"), a Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") listed company.

Anglo Pacific will provide Entrée with US$1 million (~£0.75 million) as consideration for the Royalty, payable in Anglo Pacific shares at transaction close.

Highlights of the transaction:

  • Attractive copper demand outlook
  • Sizable Cañariaco Norte resource base:

—‹ NI 43-101 M&I Resource of 7.5 billion pounds of contained copper; and,

—‹ Projected life of mine average production of 262 million pounds of copper per annum. (1)

  • Long mine life - Cañariaco Norte estimated mine life of 22 years with extension potential; (1)
  • Substantial upside - Cañariaco Sur and Quebrada Verde integration potential;
  • Expected to be a low-cost operation, no firm timeline for development as yet; (1)
  • Further diversifies Anglo Pacific's development stage royalty portfolio mix.

Located in Peru, the Cañariaco Project covers an extensive porphyry complex which includes the Cañariaco Norte, Cañariaco Sur, and Quebrada Verde porphyry deposits. The Cañariaco Sur and Quebrada Verde deposits are located in close proximity to Cañariaco Norte, and potentially allow for a larger integrated operation with shared facilities and infrastructure. The Royalty area covers the Cañariaco Project in its entirety.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8338Q_1-2018-6-8.pdf


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/Anglo06082018.pdf

To view the original release, please click here



Source: Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE:APF, TSX:APY, OTC Bulletin Board:AGPIF, FWB:HGR)

To follow Anglo Pacific Group PLC on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Anglo Pacific Group Plc

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.anglopacificgroup.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap