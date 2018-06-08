Vanstar Completes a $200,000 Financing

LA PRAIRIE, Quebec, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (the “Company”) announces that it has completed a $200,000 non-brokered financing.



The Company will issue 200 Units at a purchase price of $1,000 per Unit, for an amount of $200,000. Each Unit consists of 12,500 common shares at a price of $0.08 per share and 12,500 common share purchase warrants. Each warrant allows the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, at a purchase price of $0.10 per share.

A cash commission of $13,120 will be paid as part of this financing and 82,000 common shares will be issued to EMD Financial. 82,000 Finder’s Warrants will also be issued to EMD. Each Finder’s Warrant will allow EMD to buy one additional common share of Vanstar at a price of $0.10, valid for 24 months.

The securities issued as part of this financing are subject to a minimum hold period of 4 months and one day following the date of issuance and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture exchange.

