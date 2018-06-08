Candente Copper Corp. advised that Anglo Pacific has acquired NSR on Cañariaco from Entrée Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT) (BVL:DNT) ("Candente” or the “Company”) was advised this morning that Anglo Pacific Group PLC has acquired the existing 0.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty (“NSR”) over the Cañariaco Copper Project from Entrée Resources Ltd.



“Given Anglo Pacific’s decision to purchase the NSR and their positive comments about the Cañariaco Copper Project and our Company in their News Release of today, we consider this a very positive validation of the project's attractiveness”, commented Joanne Freeze, President and CEO of Candente Copper Corp.

The Company agrees with Anglo Pacific's stated prediction that decreasing copper supplies will lead to a supply deficit based on industrial demand sources alone. Add to this an incremental copper demand, driven by green technology, creates conditions for an even tighter supply environment.

About Anglo Pacific



Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company with a diverse portfolio of assets in low risk jurisdictions and is the only listed company on the London Stock Exchange focused on royalties connected with the mining of natural resources. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties and streams on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage projects.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO, and Michael Thicke, P.Geo., are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. They have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Candente Copper relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

