Wescan Announces Grant of Options

SASKATOON, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Wescan Goldfields Inc. ("Wescan" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,020,000 options to acquire common shares in the capital of Wescan to directors, officers and employees of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares of Wescan at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

Wescan is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Wescan trade on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "WGF".

