Wescan Announces Grant of Options

08.06.2018  |  CNW

Stock Symbol: WGF: TSX-V 

SASKATOON, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Wescan Goldfields Inc. ("Wescan" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,020,000 options to acquire common shares in the capital of Wescan to directors, officers and employees of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares of Wescan at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

Wescan is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Wescan trade on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "WGF".

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

SOURCE Wescan Goldfields Inc.



Contact
contact Ken MacNeill, CEO and Chairman: info@wescangoldfields.com or (306) 664-2202, www.wescangoldfields.com
Mineninfo

Wescan Goldfields Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.wescangoldfields.com


