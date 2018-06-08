Rokmaster Closes $355,000 First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") with the issuance of 3,550,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit (the "Units') for gross proceeds of $355,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half non-transferable common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") exercisable to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.18 for a period of 18 months expiring December 8, 2019 and subject to an acceleration clause as more detailed in the Company's news release dated April 25, 2018.

The Company paid finders' fees of $7,200 and issued 72,000 Finders' Options to certain finders, equal to 8% of the proceeds and number of units, respectively, placed by such finders in the financing. Each Finder Option has the same terms as the Unit.

All securities issued pursuant to the first tranche are subject to a four month hold period expiring October 9, 2018. Net proceeds will be used for exploration of the Company's 100% owned Duncan Lake Zinc Project and general working capital purposes.

The Company will continue with the non-brokered private placement announced on April 25, 2018 and also announces that it may complete a portion of the Private Placement pursuant to the conditions described in Multilateral CSA Notice 45-318 - Prospectus Exemption for Certain Distributions through an Investment Dealer ("CSA 45-318") and the corresponding instruments, orders and rules implementing CSA 45-318 in the participating jurisdictions (collectively with CSA 45-318, the "Investment Dealer Exemption"). In addition to conducting the Financing pursuant to the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company will also accept subscriptions for units where other prospectus exemptions are available, including from accredited investors. In accordance with the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company advises that, as at the date hereof, there is no material fact or material change in respect of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The Company further advises that there is no minimum number of units being offered pursuant to the Private Placement.

About Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Rokmaster is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with 100% ownership of the Duncan Lake zinc-lead-silver Project in the prospective Kootenay Region of British Columbia, Canada. For additional information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website www.rokmaster.com or call (604) 632-9602.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP.

"John Mirko"

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a

prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.