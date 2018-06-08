Great Panther Silver Reports Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results

TSX: GPR

VANCOUVER, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Great Panther Silver Ltd. (TSX: GPR; NYSE American: GPL; "Great Panther") reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 7, 2018 in Vancouver, BC.

A total of 93,649,355 votes were cast representing 55.52% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting.

All of the director nominees were duly elected by shareholders present or represented by proxy. The following provides the voting results for each director nominee:

Director Votes for Percent for Votes withheld Percent withheld









R. W. (Bob) Garnett 33,475,368 98.40% 543,479 1.60%









Robert A. Archer 33,399,171 98.18% 619,626 1.82%









John Jennings 33,470,440 98.39% 548,407 1.61%









W. J. (James) Mullin 33,472,053 98.39% 546,794 1.61%









Elise Rees 33,447,993 98.32% 570,854 1.68%









James M. Bannantine 33,432,623 98.28% 586,224 1.72%









Jeffrey R. Mason 33,451,327 98.33% 567,520 1.67%

Shareholders voted 98.40% in favour of setting the number of directors at seven and 97.43% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther Silver Ltd. is a primary silver mining and exploration company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL. Great Panther's current activities are focused on the mining of precious metals from its two wholly-owned operating mines in Mexico: the Guanajuato Mine Complex and the Topia Mine. The Company is advancing towards the restart of the Coricancha Mine in Peru with the initiation of a Bulk Sample Program following the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment in May 2018. The Company also continues to pursue the acquisition of additional mining operations or projects in the Americas.

