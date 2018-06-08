Asanko Gold Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asanko Gold Inc. (“Asanko” or the “Company”) (TSX:AKG) (NYSE MKT:AKG) announced that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) held on June 8, 2018 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:
Election of Directors The seven nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 27, 2018, were elected at the Meeting as directors of Asanko.
Director Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Colin Steyn
125,837,112
99.81%
236,777
0.19%
Peter Breese
125,834,404
99.81%
239,485
0.19%
Shawn Wallace
125,835,570
99.81%
238,319
0.19%
Gordon Fretwell
125,828,993
99.81%
244,896
0.19%
Marcel de Groot
125,820,791
99.80%
253,098
0.20%
Michael Price
125,832,285
99.81%
241,604
0.19%
William Smart
125,862,906
99.83%
210,983
0.17%
Appointment of Auditor
Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
KPMG LLP
143,789,105
99.68%
465,000
0.32%
