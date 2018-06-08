Asanko Gold Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asanko Gold Inc. (“Asanko” or the “Company”) (TSX:AKG) (NYSE MKT:AKG) announced that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) held on June 8, 2018 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:



Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 27, 2018, were elected at the Meeting as directors of Asanko.

Director Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Colin Steyn 125,837,112 99.81% 236,777 0.19% Peter Breese 125,834,404 99.81% 239,485 0.19% Shawn Wallace 125,835,570 99.81% 238,319 0.19% Gordon Fretwell 125,828,993 99.81% 244,896 0.19% Marcel de Groot 125,820,791 99.80% 253,098 0.20% Michael Price 125,832,285 99.81% 241,604 0.19% William Smart 125,862,906 99.83% 210,983 0.17%

Appointment of Auditor

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld KPMG LLP 143,789,105 99.68% 465,000 0.32%

