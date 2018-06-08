Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Asanko Gold Results of Annual General Meeting

08.06.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asanko Gold Inc. (“Asanko” or the “Company”) (TSX:AKG) (NYSE MKT:AKG) announced that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) held on June 8, 2018 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Election of Directors
The seven nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 27, 2018, were elected at the Meeting as directors of Asanko.

Director Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Colin Steyn 125,837,112 99.81% 236,777 0.19%
Peter Breese 125,834,404 99.81% 239,485 0.19%
Shawn Wallace 125,835,570 99.81% 238,319 0.19%
Gordon Fretwell 125,828,993 99.81% 244,896 0.19%
Marcel de Groot 125,820,791 99.80% 253,098 0.20%
Michael Price 125,832,285 99.81% 241,604 0.19%
William Smart 125,862,906 99.83% 210,983 0.17%

Appointment of Auditor

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
KPMG LLP 143,789,105 99.68% 465,000 0.32%

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Enquiries:
For further information please visit: www.asanko.com, email: info@asanko.com or contact:

Alex Buck - Manager, Investor and Media Relations
Toll-Free (N.America): 1-855-246-7341
Telephone: +44-7932-740-452
Email: alex.buck@asanko.com


