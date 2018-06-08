RT Minerals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2018) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces that by a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company passed effective May 30, 2018, the Directors are authorized to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a basis of one (1) new common share for every ten (10) existing common shares (the "Share Consolidation"). It is anticipated that the Share Consolidation will be implemented as soon as practicable. The Share Consolidation is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT RT MINERALS CORP.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of primarily gold and diamond properties in Canada. The Company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River gold properties that are respectively contiguous to the southern and eastern borders of Red Pine Exploration Inc.'s Wawa Gold Project near Wawa, Ontario; the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine gold property that is staked within Red Pine's Wawa Gold Project; the 100% owned South Wawa gold property that is bordered to the north by Red Pine; the 100% owned Ballard Lake diamond and gold property located ~50 km ENE of Wawa, Ontario; and the 100% owned Dog Lake gold property located ~59 km NE of Wawa, Ontario.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "RTMFF" with DTC eligibility for trading in the United States.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Edmond Hatoum

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

