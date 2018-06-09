CRP showcases phosphate project at New Zealand National Fieldays

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, June 7, 2018 /CNW/ - Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd. (TSXV: "NZP" and NZAX: "CRP" or the "Company") announces that Chatham Rock Phosphate will be showcasing its project at the National Field Days at Mystery Creek in Hamilton next week.

The Fieldays event, the largest agribusiness show in the southern hemisphere, attracted more than 133,000 over four days last year and attendance in previous years has proven to be a success for Chatham, according to Chief Executive Chris Castle.

In the past we have had a stream of people coming to our stall, wanting to know about the project, our phosphate product and the investment opportunity.

In recent months we have had significant investor interest from Waikato-based investors and it's also timely to be discussing our product's water and soil quality benefits with the multitude of farmers that will be attending.

We expect again to be visited by farmers who have followed our project over the past decade in the media, by companies involved in the industry, by people who are simply curious to learn more about the project's technical innovations and by loyal shareholders."

Mr Castle said shareholders are welcome to come and meet the company's representatives from early Wednesday morning until 5pm on Saturday. Our stall is very strategically positioned right in the west entrance of the main pavilion.

About Chatham Rock Phosphate

Chatham Rock Phosphate is the custodian of New Zealand's only material resource of ultra-low cadmium, environmentally friendly pastoral phosphate fertiliser. Our key role is connecting the resource with those who need it.

Using this phosphate will support sustainable farming practices, including healthier soil profiles and reduced accumulation of the heavy metal cadmium, reducing carbon emissions and dramatically lowering runoff to waterways and shrinking fertiliser needs over time.

The resource represents one of New Zealand's most valuable mineral assets and is of huge strategic significance because phosphate is essential to maintain New Zealand's high agricultural productivity.

New Zealand's current access to phosphate is vulnerable to economic and political events in the six countries controlling 98% of the world's phosphate reserves, with 85% of the total in the Western Saharan state of Morocco.

Chatham takes very seriously the responsibility vested in it through its mining permit to use the world's best knowledge and technology to safely extract this resource to help sustainably feed the world.

Our initial environmental consenting process independently established extraction would have no significant impact on fishing yields or profitability, marine mammals or seabirds.

