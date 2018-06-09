VOTING RESULTS

SASKATOON, June 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or "the Company") (TSX: KRN) announces that all nominee directors listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 7, 2018 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

At the Meeting, 18,249,487 shares were voted, representing 64.91% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results for all matters brought forth at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Mark Zachanowich 9,697,555 55.31 7,837,010 44.69 W. Todd Rowan 9,639,041 54.97 7,895,524 45.03 Peter Matson 9,680,555 55.21 7,854,010 44.79 Gregory Szabo 9,697,555 55.31 7,837,010 44.69 Vishvesh D. Nanavaty 9,594,051 54.72 7,940,514 45.28 Sanjeev V. Varma 9,579,051 54.63 7,955,514 45.37

Appointment of Auditors



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld KPMG 10,639,021 58.30 7,610,466 41.70

Change of Name



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Alere Chemicals & Fertilizers Inc. 10,269,286 56.27 7,980,201 43.73

About Karnalyte Resources Inc.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. is an advanced fertilizer development company focused on two products to be developed in Saskatchewan: potash and nitrogen. Karnalyte owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned Phase 1 production of 625,000 tonnes per year of high grade granular potash, and two following phases taking total production up to 2.125 million tonnes per year. Karnalyte is also pursuing the Proteos Nitrogen Project, which is a proposed nitrogen fertilizer plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 metric tonnes per day ammonia and approximately 1,200 metric tonnes per day urea, and a target customer market of proximate independent fertilizer wholesalers in Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "future", "guidance", "may", "predict", "project", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or similar words or phrases suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Karnalyte, including, without limitation, assumptions as to: projected economics for the Company's planned potash production facility, the confirmation in a independent feasibility study of Karnalyte's assumptions regarding the technical and economic viability of the Proteos Nitrogen Project, the ability of Karnalyte to obtain financing on terms favourable to the Company, and the ability of Karnalyte to receive, in a timely manner, the necessary approvals from the Company's board of directors, shareholders, regulatory authorities, and other third parties.

Karnalyte believes the expectations and assumptions upon which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable. However, no assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, readers are cautioned that the Company has not received a feasibility study prepared by a third party with respect to the Proteos Nitrogen Project.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information presented in this press release, and such variations could be material. Risk factors and uncertainties could cause actual results to vary from the forward-looking information in this press release. Additional information on forward-looking statements and other factors that could affect Karnalyte's operations and financial results are included in documents on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the Company's profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

