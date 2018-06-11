Mexus begins mining at the 8 Brothers/370 gold project

CABORCA, Mexico, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company”) announced today that it has begun mining at the 8 Brothers/370 mining project. The company has mined 1000 tons of material containing an average of 9 grams Au and 50 grams Ag per ton. This material is currently being run through a crushing system and placed into an aerated VAT holding tank. The loading of the VAT, which has a 100 ton capacity, is expected to be completed by Wednesday, June 13th. The leaching time for this material will be 48 to 72 hours. Mexus has installed and successfully tested its portable Merrill Crowe gold recovery system. Running of the pregnant solution through this system will produce a concentrate which will be shipped to the U.S. to be refined and sold.



“I’m very excited that we have reached this milestone at the 8 Brothers project. The low cost of this operation will enable us to increase production quickly as we gain knowledge and efficiencies.” added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

