OceanaGold intersects significant high-grade mineralisation on Martha and Empire veins at Waihi

MELBOURNE, June 11, 2018 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the intersection of high-grade mineralisation along two large veins (Martha and Empire) beneath the Martha Pit at Waihi in New Zealand. These results stem from the latest round of drilling from two drill drives beneath the Martha pit and form part of a more extensive ongoing exploration program that includes surface and underground drilling.

Selection of Significant Intercepts

Empire Vein

5.0 metres @ 65.3 g/t Au, 100 g/t Ag

9.0 metres @ 29.4 g/t Au, 288 g/t Ag

3.6 metres @ 31.9 g/t Au, 447 g/t Ag

3.5 metres @ 24.2 g/t Au, 105 g/t Ag

Martha Vein

42.0 metres* @ 7.1 g/t Au, 46 g/t Ag

4.4 metres @ 19.8 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag

10.5 metres @ 8.6 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag

11.7 metres @ 7.1 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag

Mick Wilkes, President and CEO of OceanaGold said, "The latest drill results further demonstrates the significant mineralisation that resides beneath the Martha Pit. These results are from a drill program that form only a subset of a much more extensive drill program along kilometres of combined strike and hundreds of metres of vertical vein extent. The exploration program is designed to unlock the million-ounce resource target at Waihi which we expect would sustain current mining operations out to 2030 at historical production levels."

He added, "Over the course of the next 18 months, we will continue with our drill programs and expect to make periodic updates to Waihi's mineral resource throughout this period. Our strategy is to own and operate high-margin, long-life assets and the Martha Project aligns well with this strategy as we expect it can deliver significant value for shareholders and benefits local stakeholders at Waihi."

On March 28, 2018, the Company announced the Martha Project which comprises an underground mine ("the Martha Underground Mine") and the recommencement of open pit mining operations from Phase 4 of the Martha Pit. Consent applications were subsequently lodged May 25, 2018.

Since the November 2017 update, drilling at the Martha Project has focussed on resource development from two underground drill drives utilising up to four drill rigs. Over the course of the coming 12 months more than 47,000 metres alone will be drilled from both underground and surface on this project.

Drilling continues from drill drives that are being extended from the current underground mine approximately 900 metres on two levels under the Martha open pit (Figure 1, 920DD, 800DD). Drilling with up to four diamond rigs is testing the Martha, Empire, Royal and Edward veins with a known combined strike extent of 3,200 metres over a 500-metre vertical range. This latest drilling exceeds expectations and includes; 5.0 metres at 65.3 g/t gold; 9.0 metres at 29.4 g/t gold; 3.6 metres at 31.9 g/t gold and 7.9 metres at 14.1 g/t gold (Figures 2 and 3, Appendix A). These recent intersections represent structures of similar widths and grades to those that have been historically mined from the underground (Figures 2 and 3). In addition, a large number of mineralised veins have been intersected around the Empire and Martha veins, outside of the targeted shapes, that will contribute to the updated model.

The exploration target within the Martha Underground (Figure 1) is expected to yield tonnages of between 3.5 million and 5.0 million tonnes and grades ranging between 5.0 g/t and 7.0 g/t gold for 500,000 to 700,000 ounces of gold. This exploration target is conceptual in nature and was generated from an assessment of surface and underground drilling data collected by the Company as well as historical and archived geological and mining data from over a century of mining activity at Waihi. It is anticipated that the permitting process for the Martha Project will be completed by the end of 2019, with resource potential to allow continuity of mining operations at Waihi to at least 2030.

Drilling from the two underground drill drives are expected to continue for the remainder of the year in conjunction with other drill programs at Waihi and regionally.

All drill data including the JORC Code Table 1 for the Waihi exploration results can be found on the Company's website at http://www.oceanagold.com

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corp. is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top-tier, long-life, high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

OceanaGold has operated sustainably over the past 27 years with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency.

In 2018, the Company expects to produce 480,000 to 530,000 ounces of gold and 15,000 to 16,000 tonnes of copper with All-In Sustaining Costs that range from $725 to $775 per ounce sold.

Competent/Qualified Person's Statement

The resources and exploration results were prepared in accordance with the standards set out in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code") and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). The JORC Code is the accepted reporting standard for the Australian Stock Exchange Limited ("ASX").

Information relating to Waihi exploration results in this document has been verified by, is based on and fairly represents information compiled by or prepared under the supervision of Lorrance Torckler, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and an employee of OceanaGold. Mr Torckler has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and is Qualified Persons for the purposes of the NI 43 101. Mr Torckler consents to the inclusion in this public report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Cautionary Statement for Public Release

Certain information contained in this public release may be deemed "forward-looking" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the generation of free cash flow, execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold Corp. and its related subsidiaries.

Appendix A: Waihi Exploration Drilling Results.

Table 1 – Significant Intersections from Incremental Waihi Resource Drilling

Drill Hole ID East# (m) North# (m) Collar RL (m) Az# Dip From (m) To (m) True width (m) Gold Grade (g/t) Silver Grade (g/t) Vein 801EN1147 396283.28 643362.71 808.03 308.02 1.6 52.40 58.00 5.5 8.55 16.4 Empire 912ER1115 396425.01 643297.03 913.95 298.43 -7.5 85.70 88.35 2.4 9.20 540.2 Empire 912ER1139 396429.06 643297.92 913.44 354.12 -31.0 99.50 104.80 5.1 6.54 6.1 Empire

# Old Mt Eden Coordinate system

Table 2 – Significant Intersections from Waihi Martha UG Resource Drilling

Drill Hole ID East# (m) North# (m) Collar RL (m) Az# Dip From (m) To (m) True width (m) Gold Grade (g/t) Silver Grade (g/t) Vein 800SP1MN1100 395967.24 643097.54 780.0 294.7 5.8 160.90 164.60 3.0 10.57 32.5 Empire 800SP1MN1100 395967.24 643097.54 780.0 294.7 5.8 160.90 162.60 1.5 21.74 67.6 Empire 800SP1MN1100 395967.24 643097.54 780.0 294.7 5.8 272.00 278.50 6.5 * 5.34 107.0 Martha HW 800SP1MN1100 395967.24 643097.54 780.0 294.7 5.8 284.80 289.30 3.6 19.14 123.1 Martha 800SP1MN1101 395967.33 643097.70 779.6 300.1 -3.2 120.45 124.85 2.8 14.13 9.4 Empire FW 800SP1MN1103 395967.42 643097.69 779.3 300.9 -14.9 141.00 150.00 5.2 4.30 4.0 Empire FW 800SP1MN1103 395967.42 643097.69 779.3 300.9 -14.9 204.40 217.70 10.5 8.60 17.6 Martha HW 800SP1MN1103 395967.42 643097.69 779.3 300.9 -14.9 210.90 214.60 2.5 15.41 22.6 Martha HW 800SP1MN1103 395967.42 643097.69 779.3 300.9 -14.9 226.10 232.60 6.5 * 6.60 22.0 Martha 800SP1MN1103 395967.42 643097.69 779.3 300.9 -14.9 229.60 232.60 3.0 * 9.68 34.8 Martha 800SP1MN1109 395967.18 643097.38 780.1 290.0 9.0 146.50 153.60 6.8 12.15 29.7 Empire 800SP1MN1109 395967.18 643097.38 780.1 290.0 9.0 148.00 153.20 4.9 16.23 39.7 Empire 800SP1MN1109 395967.18 643097.38 780.1 290.0 9.0 297.50 303.10 5.6 * 15.65 46.7 Martha HW 800SP1MN1109 395967.18 643097.38 780.1 290.0 9.0 313.00 355.20 42.2 * 7.05 45.9 Martha 800SP1MN1116 395967.29 643097.41 779.6 291.6 -1.0 125.90 131.20 3.8 12.12 34.5 Empire FW 800SP1MN1116 395967.29 643097.41 779.6 291.6 -1.0 125.90 126.25 0.3 154.00 503.0 Empire FW 800SP1MN1118 395967.33 643097.70 779.7 300.7 -0.1 160.60 168.00 6.4 14.98 95.3 Empire 800SP1MN1118 395967.33 643097.70 779.7 300.7 -0.1 177.00 182.00 5.0 65.26 100.0 Empire HW 800SP1MN1118 395967.33 643097.70 779.7 300.7 -0.1 256.60 257.60 0.5 23.76 72.5 Martha HW 800SP1MN1118 395967.33 643097.70 779.7 300.7 -0.1 261.60 267.00 5.4 10.74 156.1 Martha 800SP1MN1127 395967.15 643097.43 779.3 290.7 -14.1 138.40 139.00 0.5 50.90 31.5 Empire FW 800SP1MN1127 395967.15 643097.43 779.3 290.7 -14.1 175.00 186.60 6.3 4.82 11.2 Empire FW/Empire 800SP1MN1127 395967.15 643097.43 779.3 290.7 -14.1 184.30 185.40 1.1 * 20.55 27.9 Empire 800SP1MN1127 395967.15 643097.43 779.3 290.7 -14.1 221.20 227.90 5.5 6.32 9.7 Martha HW 800SP1MN1127 395967.15 643097.43 779.3 290.7 -14.1 237.90 239.60 0.9 12.37 17.5 Martha HW 800SP1MN1127 395967.15 643097.43 779.3 290.7 -14.1 249.20 261.00 9.4 4.56 16.7 Martha 800SP1MN1127 395967.15 643097.43 779.3 290.7 -14.1 265.00 271.70 6.2 5.10 8.0 Martha 800SP1MN1128 395967.32 643097.58 779.1 293.5 -25.5 215.90 231.20 11.7 7.09 14.2 Martha 800SP1MN1131 395967.02 643097.18 779.1 282.8 -22.0 295.10 305.90 5.4 4.45 6.2 Martha FW/No. 1 800SP1MN1133 395967.40 643097.21 779.6 287.0 -2.1 160.00 169.25 8.0 6.64 10.8 Empire 800SP1MN1133 395967.40 643097.21 779.6 287.0 -2.1 217.50 220.00 2.5 * 39.25 523.2 Martha HW 800SP1MN1133 395967.40 643097.21 779.6 287.0 -2.1 228.30 234.00 4.4 19.83 29.8 Martha HW 800SP2MN1097 395973.40 643107.73 780.1 313.7 -16.9 156.35 159.00 2.6 12.85 25.8 Empire 800SP2MN1097 395973.40 643107.73 780.1 313.7 -16.9 165.80 180.25 11.1 8.13 23.5 Empire HW 800SP2MN1097 395973.40 643107.73 780.1 313.7 -16.9 197.55 202.70 5.1 10.56 21.9 Martha HW 800SP2MN1099 395973.35 643107.80 779.9 310.5 -4.7 165.20 169.10 3.3 20.88 25.1 Empire HW 800SP2MN1106 395973.36 643107.58 779.2 305.7 -29.0 156.10 158.60 1.6 9.13 8.6 Empire 800SP2MN1108 395973.47 643108.13 780.3 318.5 6.3 194.10 196.30 2.1 14.40 207.8 Martha HW 800SP2MN1114 395973.91 643108.52 780.5 332.4 9.4 160.40 164.00 2.8 14.83 88.2 Empire FW 800SP2MN1114 395973.91 643108.52 780.5 332.4 9.4 138.30 141.20 2.3 12.00 20.2 Empire HW 800SP2MN1117 395973.68 643108.12 779.9 324.3 -4.1 135.80 145.25 6.4 7.11 9.5 Empire 800SP2MN1121 395973.79 643108.40 779.4 329.1 -16.6 177.70 180.00 1.8 10.93 16.9 Martha HW 800SP2MN1129 395974.41 643108.69 780.2 345.1 4.5 131.55 132.70 1.0 55.90 218.0 Empire 800SP2MN1129 395974.41 643108.69 780.2 345.1 4.5 140.80 150.45 7.9 14.10 297.6 Empire HW 800SP2MN1129 395974.41 643108.69 780.2 345.1 4.5 241.95 246.70 4.1 7.99 118.2 Martha 800SP2MN1130 395974.17 643108.53 780.0 338.7 -0.9 126.20 126.80 0.5 216.00 150.0 Empire FW 800SP2MN1130 395974.17 643108.53 780.0 338.7 -0.9 129.80 132.15 2.0 8.53 8.2 Empire 800SP2MN1130 395974.17 643108.53 780.0 338.7 -0.9 129.80 140.65 9.0 29.35 288.0 Empire 800SP2MN1130 395974.17 643108.53 780.0 338.7 -0.9 153.80 159.10 4.1 9.03 158.9 Empire HW 800SP2MN1134 395974.43 643108.78 779.3 346.3 -19.0 151.60 154.30 2.6 11.39 15.7 Empire HW 800SP3MN1126 395989.71 643115.40 779.9 350.9 -1.0 168.40 172.60 3.6 31.93 447.1 Empire HW 800SP3MN1132 395989.94 643115.33 779.5 356.0 -14.9 174.70 183.65 7.3 6.01 12.8 Empire 800SP3MN1132 395989.94 643115.33 779.5 356.0 -14.9 185.70 188.60 2.5 10.84 12.9 Empire HW 800SP3MN1132 395989.94 643115.33 779.5 356.0 -14.9 208.00 212.35 3.4 5.12 4.6 Martha HW 920SP2MN1151 396155.34 643097.15 922.0 334.0 -20.8 241.50 244.20 1.7 15.64 28.9 Empire 920SP2MN1151 396155.34 643097.15 922.0 334.0 -20.8 229.10 230.30 0.6 51.65 1225.0 Empire FW 920SP2MN1151 396155.34 643097.15 922.0 334.0 -20.8 240.60 245.80 3.5 24.23 105.0 Empire 920SP3MN1146 396038.34 643058.12 921.5 338.5 -11.2 340.00 342.70 1.5 7.52 89.4 Martha 920SP4MN1152 395924.89 643020.59 919.7 350.3 -23.8 182.70 185.00 1.7 15.73 47.4 Empire FW UW654 395276.30 642735.05 1128.1 39.9 -37.6 69.70 72.70 3.0 * 14.42 75.1 Edward HW

# Old Mt Eden Coordinate system

* Downhole length as not possible to determine true width

SOURCE OceanaGold Corp.