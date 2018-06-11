Jaguar Mining Provides Update on Operations and National Truckers' Strike Impact

TSX: JAG

TORONTO, June 11, 2018 /CNW/ - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX: JAG) today announced that all underground mining activities at its Pilar and Turmalina Gold mines are back to normal following a 10-day national Truckers' strike that disrupted supply chain for critical mining consumables that impacted the Company's gold production. Although the strike has ended, the Company expects some shipping and logistics issues to persist over the coming weeks as transportation normalizes to clear delivery backlogs throughout the country. The Company is reviewing opportunities to increase inventory stock levels, where possible, to ensure mining activities remain uninterrupted and safe. The Company will provide an update on the impact to production with the release of second quarter operating results.

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699–1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

